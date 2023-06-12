Author Dr. Agustín Pimentel, PhD’s New Book, “Interpretación Inequívoca en Cuanto a las Criaturas Angelicales,” Explores How Angels Are Depicted Within Scripture

Recent release “Interpretación Inequívoca en Cuanto a las Criaturas Angelicales,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Agustín Pimentel, PhD, is an eye-opening and faith-based look at the ways in which angelic creatures are represented throughout the Bible and interprets the ways in which these texts have shaped the public perceptions and knowledge of how angels and their different forms work.