Author Dr. Agustín Pimentel, PhD’s New Book, “Interpretación Inequívoca en Cuanto a las Criaturas Angelicales,” Explores How Angels Are Depicted Within Scripture
Recent release “Interpretación Inequívoca en Cuanto a las Criaturas Angelicales,” from Page Publishing author Dr. Agustín Pimentel, PhD, is an eye-opening and faith-based look at the ways in which angelic creatures are represented throughout the Bible and interprets the ways in which these texts have shaped the public perceptions and knowledge of how angels and their different forms work.
Philadelphia, PA, June 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Agustín Pimentel, PhD, who accepted Jesus Christ as his savior at the young age of fourteen, has completed his new book, “Interpretación Inequívoca en Cuanto a las Criaturas Angelicales”: a thought-provoking read that interprets what angelic creatures look like by examining their descriptions through Biblical text.
Born in the town of Fajardo in Puerto Rico, author Dr. Agustín Pimentel, PhD graduated with a diploma in social sciences with a concentration in political science at the University of Puerto Rico. During his career, Dr. Pimentel dedicated himself to evangelization, eventually moving to Philadelphia to continue his work and preside over the Agua De Vida Evangelistic Movement, while also working as a social worker at the Associated Services for the Blind & Visually Impaired. Dr. Pimentel began his university studies with Dayspring Theological University, where he achieved a bachelor’s degree, as well as master’s degree and a doctorate in theology. Currently, the author teaches at Dayspring Theological University in Philadelphia, where he is one of its directors.
Dr. Pimentel writes, "This Book is for you because it is written especially so that the Reader can continue to discover Biblical teachings and in this case in relation to Angelic Creatures. I assure you that you will find some topics with Biblical proofs with their due explanations such as: If indeed the Angels, Cherubim, or Seraphim, have wings or if the daughters of the men of Chapter 6 of Genesis had relations with the fallen angels, thus procreating giants called Nephilim. Here, you will find the true interpretation not wrong regarding these issues already mentioned and as for others that will further affirm your faith, helping you to have a correct interpretation of them. So, if you are a responsible Reader with the desire to continue strengthening your intellectual capacity and your knowledge, then this Book is for you."
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Agustín Pimentel, PhD’s enlightening tale will help readers discover the truth behind angels and answer the common and most pressing questions readers often have in relation to the true nature and history of angelic creatures.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Interpretación Inequívoca en Cuanto a las Criaturas Angelicales” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
