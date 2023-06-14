Author Curtis R. Johnson’s New Book, "Emotions of a Towntaker Poet," is a Lyrical Collection of Poetry Exploring Myriad Facets of the Human Experience
Recent release “Emotions of a Towntaker Poet,” from Page Publishing author Curtis R. Johnson, is a compilation of poetry and prose confronting love, faith, and the vicissitudes of modern life.
Jackson, MS, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Curtis R. Johnson, a native of Columbia, Mississippi, US Coast Guard veteran, and lifelong athlete and musician, has completed his new book, “Emotions of a Towntaker Poet”: an evocative work that keeps the pages turning until its final verse.
The author shares, “Poetic royalty and messenger, an ambassador of Christ. To God Jah, all the glory goes for these gifts and talents! Emotions of this, Towntaker Poet, love encompasses worldwide poetry, music, and lovely ladies.
“Respect to all God’s queens, princess, kings, and young princes. My pray for this project is all who purchased it will be truly blessed in a very special way. From that royal family of poets and poetess from the past, I pay homage. Thee I love, Columbia, Ms. Jackson, Ms. Woodard Ave, Jackson State University. To my extended family, friends, classmates, teammates, bandmates in the Towntakers of Columbia. My prayers and always love. Special thanks to Miss Constance McGee for all you do. Mrs. Kim Harper, Mrs. Meredith McGee, Sarah Mack, and all other who have encouraged me throughout the years. Shout outs to Think Pen Writes, Show ‘N Tell, Kenny D., Mr. Henry Terrell, Power, Sub Zero, Boss B, Dfrank Cheezy and Phantom, and the Class of Columbia High School 1977, New Breed, stay safe and blessed. The best is yet to come. Mr. Curtis R. Johnson, Sunshine, Towntaker Poet, Mr. Always Love, Mississippi Hometown Poets. Spreading Love.
“My life mission and soul winning for the Creator!”
Published by Page Publishing, Curtis R. Johnson’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid poetry readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Emotions of a Towntaker Poet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
