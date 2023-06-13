Tom Hendrickx’s New Book, "My Allie Cat," is a Charming and Light-Hearted Children’s Story About the Wonderful Ways That a Dog’s Love Can Improve a Family’s Life
Recent release “My Allie Cat,” from Covenant Books author Tom Hendrickx, tells the tale of Allie Cat, who is not actually a cat at all. Allie Cat is a farm dog who enjoys nothing more than herding cattle and spending time with her family. As the years pass, Allie becomes a close companion to the father of the family, Tom, and they form a special friendship.
New York Mills, MN, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tom Hendrickx, a lifelong farmer who has always had pets on his farm, has completed his new book, “My Allie Cat”: a wholesome testament to the powerful bond between a man and man’s best friend, inspired by Hendrickx’s own family pet.
Hendrickx says, “This is the story of a family farm dog who has added much to the lives of her owners. Allie’s life spanned the years when the children were growing up on the farm. After the children grew up and moved away, the dad became the main caretaker of Allie, along with the mom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tom Hendrickx’s new book begins as an eleven-year-old girl named Ann receives a very special puppy. Ann and her dad, Tom, name the puppy Allie Cat. The family live together on a farm in Minnesota, and Allie Cat quickly takes to life on the farm, although she has a few quirks.
As Ann grows older and moves away for college, Allie Cat starts spending more time with Tom. Soon, the two are inseparable, with neighbors and friends referring to Allie Cat simply as “Tom’s Companion.” Allie Cat accompanies Tom on all his chores and pickup truck drives, and she is excellent at cattle herding. Their special bond continues as Allie ages and can’t work like she used to, proving that a dog’s love goes above and beyond.
Readers can purchase “My Allie Cat” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
