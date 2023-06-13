Tom Hendrickx’s New Book, "My Allie Cat," is a Charming and Light-Hearted Children’s Story About the Wonderful Ways That a Dog’s Love Can Improve a Family’s Life

Recent release “My Allie Cat,” from Covenant Books author Tom Hendrickx, tells the tale of Allie Cat, who is not actually a cat at all. Allie Cat is a farm dog who enjoys nothing more than herding cattle and spending time with her family. As the years pass, Allie becomes a close companion to the father of the family, Tom, and they form a special friendship.