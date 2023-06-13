Author Allison Ulfeng’s New Book, "Max the Sax," Follows a Young, Excited Saxophone Who Goes Off to See the World and Have a Thrilling Adventure with His Musical Friends

Recent release “Max the Sax,” from Covenant Books author Allison Ulfeng, is a captivating story that centers around Max, a young alto saxophone who longs for adventure. With the encouragement of his parents, he sets off in order to fulfill his dreams, and brings along friends who help him to make beautiful, harmonious music that gives thanks to the Lord and his blessings.