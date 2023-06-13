Author Allison Ulfeng’s New Book, "Max the Sax," Follows a Young, Excited Saxophone Who Goes Off to See the World and Have a Thrilling Adventure with His Musical Friends
Recent release “Max the Sax,” from Covenant Books author Allison Ulfeng, is a captivating story that centers around Max, a young alto saxophone who longs for adventure. With the encouragement of his parents, he sets off in order to fulfill his dreams, and brings along friends who help him to make beautiful, harmonious music that gives thanks to the Lord and his blessings.
Cleveland, TN, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allison Ulfeng, a Christian who currently resides in Tennessee with her husband and four children and enjoys singing and playing piano, banjo, and flute, has completed her new book, “Max the Sax”: a charming tale of a young saxophone who sets off to find an adventure, and takes an ensemble of friends along the way who help him create incredible music that praises the Lord.
Ulfeng writes, “Max is a young alto saxophone who wants to go on an adventure. Explore with Max as he meets three of his instrument friends. Together, they learn musical terms and create their own adventure to glorify God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Allison Ulfeng’s new book is inspired by the author’s childhood growing up in a musical family and was originally written while the author was in high school for a creative writing class. After her daughter became interested in writing, Ulfeng rewrote her original tale to not only include musical vocabulary but also honor God.
With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Ulfeng’s tale to life, “Max the Sax” is a delightful and inspiring tale that will allow parents and guardians to connect with readers of all ages and teach them about different music terminology while celebrating the Lord.
Readers can purchase “Max the Sax” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
