Author Behzad Dabir-Panah’s New Book, "Human Doing, Human Being," Reflects the Author’s Present Recollections of His Varied Experiences Over Time
Recent release “Human Doing, Human Being,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Behzad Dabir-Panah, is a life journey of a kid from Tehran who found himself rejected and unwanted by his family, friends, and society and was affected by his own choices as well as those around him.
New York, NY, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Behzad Dabir-Panah, an actor and an author living in New York City, has completed his new book, “Human Doing, Human Being”: a moving memoir that shares the author’s journey overcoming immense obstacles.
Having to endure physical, emotional, and psychological abuse from a very young age, he found himself homeless and on the streets at around seven years old. Due to religious persecutions, he escaped Iran and arrived in the States in his early teens but cannot escape his past all the while faced with all new crises and challenges. Having been tired of running from himself, he decides to face his demons and find some truth of his own through his explorations in performing art, life, and spirituality. While investigating truth, he examines the nature of the individual and the collective ego, the mind, relationships, values, religion, and God to try and be authentic and true to himself and live a more meaningful life.
After being homeless for a few years in the streets of Tehran at a very young age, author Behzad Dabir-Panah left Iran due to religious persecution when he was asked and threatened to change his religion and become a Muslim. He spent two extremely difficult years when he escaped Iran before finally arriving in the United States. After arriving in the States and facing new challenges, he decided to confront his past and investigate truth as important and difficult questions kept arising for him, and this book is some of the process and the result of his confrontation with himself and his investigation of truth and reality to try to understand himself and the world around him.
Dabir-Panah begins, “I came to the states as a refugee when I was fifteen years old. I’ve never had a family. Well, that’s not exactly true. I had a family once. I was four years old when my parents got separated. After spending a couple of months at my grandparents’, my father decided to get remarried, mostly because of the constant pressure by my grandfather to get us out of there, or maybe it was my grandfather’s way of pushing his kids to be independent! Either way, it wasn’t really my father’s decision. My grandfather wanted me and my elder brother out of his house. He didn’t want to end up raising me and my brother. He wanted my grandmother to be exclusively caring for him and not raising his grandkids. When my dad was getting remarried, everything seemed fine at first. Even after the marriage, everything seemed fine for the first couple of months.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Behzad Dabir-Panah’s remarkable work invites readers to see the world from the author’s perspective.
