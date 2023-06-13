Author Behzad Dabir-Panah’s New Book, "Human Doing, Human Being," Reflects the Author’s Present Recollections of His Varied Experiences Over Time

Recent release “Human Doing, Human Being,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Behzad Dabir-Panah, is a life journey of a kid from Tehran who found himself rejected and unwanted by his family, friends, and society and was affected by his own choices as well as those around him.