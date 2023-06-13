Author Sydney Smith’s New Book, "Junee Lunee’s Adventures: Deep in the Jungle," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Find a Way to Beat Her Greatest Fears
Recent release “Junee Lunee’s Adventures: Deep in the Jungle,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sydney Smith, centers around a young girl named Junee Lunee, who has a fear of most things in life but is particularly afraid of the jungle. Her brother hatches a plan to help her get over her fears, but things don't go quite as planned and Junee finds herself on the adventure of a lifetime.
New York, NY, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sydney Smith, who began writing at the age of eleven, has completed her new book, “Junee Lunee’s Adventures: Deep in the Jungle”: a charming tale that centers around a young girl who is afraid of nearly everything in life, and receives unexpected help from her brother, best friend, and cousins to help conquer her fears.
Author Sydney Smith is a very fun, loving, and energetic 15-year-old. She enjoys spending time with her family and extended family, and spends her spare time reading, writing, dancing, gardening, and crocheting. Currently, Sydney lives with her mom, two of her three brothers, and four dogs in Neosho, Missouri.
Sydney writes, “Twelve-year-old Junee Lunee, who is afraid of almost everything, braves her way through the treacherous jungle. Her brother, Boyson, hatches a plan to get rid of Junee’s fears of the jungle and recruits his cousins, Felix and Dexter, along with Junee’s best friend, Luna, to kidnap her and leave her in the jungle. Along her way, Junee finds herself a few surprises. Will she be able to get over her fears? Will she be able to find her way home?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sydney Smith’s engaging tale is a delightful story that will take readers of all ages on a thrilling and unforgettable ride as they follow along on Junee’s adventures to face her fears and discover how exciting life can be when one isn’t constantly afraid. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Junee Lunee’s Adventures: Deep in the Jungle” is sure to keep young readers engaged and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Junee Lunee’s Adventures: Deep in the Jungle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
