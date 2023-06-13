Author Sydney Smith’s New Book, "Junee Lunee’s Adventures: Deep in the Jungle," Centers Around a Young Girl Who Must Find a Way to Beat Her Greatest Fears

Recent release “Junee Lunee’s Adventures: Deep in the Jungle,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sydney Smith, centers around a young girl named Junee Lunee, who has a fear of most things in life but is particularly afraid of the jungle. Her brother hatches a plan to help her get over her fears, but things don't go quite as planned and Junee finds herself on the adventure of a lifetime.