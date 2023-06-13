Kayla Ross’s New Book, "Visions of My Heart," is a Stirring and Profound Collection of Poems That Illustrate a Young Girl’s Heart with Words of Love, Faith, and Hope
New York, NY, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kayla Ross, a prolific writer who is only fifteen years old, has completed her most recent book, “Visions of My Heart”: a compelling and deeply heartfelt series of poems that take readers on a reflective journey through the author’s observations of the human condition and the world around her, as well as how her faith has directed her journey in life.
“This book is a book of poems to share with you not only the inner me, the visions that inspire me, but also the truth that builds me as a young lady,” writes Kayla. “As a writer, this book is titled ‘Visions of My Heart.’ These poems show dreams, visions, and experiences that I have had; some are based on true stories in my life. Off the dreams, I want to become reality. I really wanted to inspire my generation. I want them to see a young face on the cover of a book that they would want to pick it up and read about. I also have a message behind each poem that conveys wisdom. I learned that wisdom does not come through age but through experience. Faith is powerful to me, and this book is not just for Christians but also for the faint of heart. Therefore, I encourage you to read and think of the messages being conveyed. Learn the depth of the message and its story and the appreciation of the things and people around you that simply create you.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kayla Ross’s book was inspired by the author’s desire to spread light as wisdom to all generations, specifically other young readers such as herself. Each entry will invite readers of all backgrounds to peer into the author’s very soul, taking them on a beautiful and profound journey that is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Visions of My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
