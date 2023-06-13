Dr. Gordon Allen Stamper’s Newly Released “The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History” is an Empowering Message of Christ’s Love
“The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gordon Allen Stamper, is a thoughtful exploration of key scripture and personal reflections that enhances one’s sense of belonging and trust in God’s plan.
Lancaster, PA, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History”: a powerful reminder of the true intentions of God’s plan. “The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History” is the creation of published author Dr. Gordon Allen Stamper, an ardent apologist and theologian who has completed his work on his Doctor of Theology, and PhD in Christian Apologetics at Newburgh Theological Seminary. He is also a graduate with an MBA from Cleveland State University and holds an undergraduate degree in Organizational Management from Eastern University. Gordon has degrees from Cuyahoga Community College, Camden County College, and Thomas Edison State University.
Dr. Stamper shares, “Like the picture of the little sparrow, you see here, God is watching over you and cares for you. He has plans for you.
“Taken nearby Caesarea Phillippi at the foot of Mt. Hermon in the Golan Heights. Remember, not to worry. His eye is on you as on the Sparrow, 'Yet not one of them is forgotten in God’s sight' (Luke 12:6).
“The purpose of this book is to assist and help the reader strengthen his/her faith and trust in Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of all who have a simple and enduring love of God. My hope is from your 'testing of the spirits,' you will see that God’s organizational plan is perfect and is given for our edification and instruction. His timeline to the end of days is right on track.
“Like the sparrow, God has a special plan for you, as it is written:
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29:11)
“If you know about Jeremiah, it would seem as if our Lord had left him and had forsaken him. But God was hidden in the background, watching him like He watches the sparrow.
“The reader is about to embark on an adventure with no doubt bumps along the road. Please, whenever a spot in this book hits hard against your traditions, education, or social surrounding, just keep on reading to the end. Trust in God. As it is written, 'In God I have put my trust; I will not fear. What can flesh do to me?' (Psalm 56:4). Please, enjoy your journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gordon Allen Stamper’s new book will challenge and rejuvenate reader’s pursuit of connection and understanding with God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Stamper shares, “Like the picture of the little sparrow, you see here, God is watching over you and cares for you. He has plans for you.
“Taken nearby Caesarea Phillippi at the foot of Mt. Hermon in the Golan Heights. Remember, not to worry. His eye is on you as on the Sparrow, 'Yet not one of them is forgotten in God’s sight' (Luke 12:6).
“The purpose of this book is to assist and help the reader strengthen his/her faith and trust in Jesus Christ, the author and finisher of all who have a simple and enduring love of God. My hope is from your 'testing of the spirits,' you will see that God’s organizational plan is perfect and is given for our edification and instruction. His timeline to the end of days is right on track.
“Like the sparrow, God has a special plan for you, as it is written:
“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29:11)
“If you know about Jeremiah, it would seem as if our Lord had left him and had forsaken him. But God was hidden in the background, watching him like He watches the sparrow.
“The reader is about to embark on an adventure with no doubt bumps along the road. Please, whenever a spot in this book hits hard against your traditions, education, or social surrounding, just keep on reading to the end. Trust in God. As it is written, 'In God I have put my trust; I will not fear. What can flesh do to me?' (Psalm 56:4). Please, enjoy your journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gordon Allen Stamper’s new book will challenge and rejuvenate reader’s pursuit of connection and understanding with God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Events Of The Last Day: Charting The Course Of History,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories