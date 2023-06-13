Victoria Hicks’s Newly Released "Our God Of Common Senses" is an Inspiring Collection of Short Devotions That Prove the Goodness of God
“Our God Of Common Senses,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Victoria Hicks, is a heartfelt celebration of personal experiences and thoughtful reflections of God’s word that will motivate readers in their faith.
Louisville, KY, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Our God Of Common Senses”: a potent reminder of God’s connection with creation. “Our God Of Common Senses” is the creation of published author Victoria Hicks, who graduated from Aberdeen School of Writing and Related Arts and from University of Kentucky’s Jefferson Community College.
Hicks shares, “Dictionaries have multiple definitions for both the word common and the word sense/senses. Together, they represent all of humanity, along with the animal functions of hearing, sight, smell, touch, and taste.
“Several years ago, Victoria participated in a women’s retreat. The theme was 'Taste and See: Experiencing the Goodness of God.' The scripture reference was Psalm 34:8, which has become a favorite of hers. She says of the retreat, 'It changed my writing, and in several ways, it changed my thinking, my life.'
“Take a walk through Eden, as Eve makes a choice that changed lives forever. Sit on a grassy pond bank and watch the meandering of a small flock of sheep. Let your heart feel the love of a young, new mother holding her hours-old, tiny son. Feel the wind tearing through trees as Elijah hides from God in a cave. Smell the perfume. Hear the whispers of men as a woman dares to intrude and anoint the feet of Jesus. See their shock when he tells her, 'Your sins are forgiven.' Hear a child’s long-awaited first, 'I love you,' to his mother—understand and feel her inexpressible joy.
“Walk with Victoria through experiences both biblical and personal, as she explores some of the ways God has used his gifts of senses to work in people—past, present, and for all of time to come.
“Come. Taste and see.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Hicks’s new book will bring readers an impactful resource for personal or group discussion.
Consumers can purchase “Our God Of Common Senses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our God Of Common Senses,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
