Lynn Mintz’s Newly Released "Putting Me Back Together" is a Thoughtful Memoir That Explores the Author’s Journey to Healing from Abuse
“Putting Me Back Together,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Mintz, is a powerful story of breaking generational curses and overcoming the lasting effects of abuse.
Eligin, IL, June 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Putting Me Back Together”: a deeply personal message of hope for others working to heal and grow. “Putting Me Back Together” is the creation of published author Lynn Mintz, a proud mother and grandmother who serves as a CNA in a rehab and nursing center.
Mintz shares, “I wrote this book not as a self-help book (I am not a therapist) but as a testimony. I went through things and did things that I was ashamed of. I carried so much guilt for so long till I just wanted to die I felt like trash for a long time. I thought men and alcohol would chase away the boogieman but instead they became the boogieman. That would take years of crying on my knees at the altar to get rid of the way I felt about myself. I lost so much because of what happened to me. I delt with many years of fear of everything, and it took me a long time to figure out why I do things a certain way and feel a certain way and why I have missed out on so much in my life. And writing this book has been an eye-opener for me.
“I hesitated for a long time with putting certain things in my book. I was always afraid of what people would think of me or what would be said on my job. Not anymore. See I must be obedient to the one who kept me alive and gave his life for me. In the end, my heavenly father is who I answer to. If I help just one person, it was all worth it. I do believe many more will be helped though. The one thing I can be certain of is that if you are going through anything, God has your back, and you must be willing to trust Him. You can go boldly to the throne. Talk to him as you would a friend. He already knows your pain and deepest secrets. As I grow in my walk with God, I am learning a new level of love for him. He is awesome. May God keep you and heal you and make you whole again. In his name, I pray. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Mintz’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the author’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “Putting Me Back Together” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putting Me Back Together,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mintz shares, “I wrote this book not as a self-help book (I am not a therapist) but as a testimony. I went through things and did things that I was ashamed of. I carried so much guilt for so long till I just wanted to die I felt like trash for a long time. I thought men and alcohol would chase away the boogieman but instead they became the boogieman. That would take years of crying on my knees at the altar to get rid of the way I felt about myself. I lost so much because of what happened to me. I delt with many years of fear of everything, and it took me a long time to figure out why I do things a certain way and feel a certain way and why I have missed out on so much in my life. And writing this book has been an eye-opener for me.
“I hesitated for a long time with putting certain things in my book. I was always afraid of what people would think of me or what would be said on my job. Not anymore. See I must be obedient to the one who kept me alive and gave his life for me. In the end, my heavenly father is who I answer to. If I help just one person, it was all worth it. I do believe many more will be helped though. The one thing I can be certain of is that if you are going through anything, God has your back, and you must be willing to trust Him. You can go boldly to the throne. Talk to him as you would a friend. He already knows your pain and deepest secrets. As I grow in my walk with God, I am learning a new level of love for him. He is awesome. May God keep you and heal you and make you whole again. In his name, I pray. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynn Mintz’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the author’s journey.
Consumers can purchase “Putting Me Back Together” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Putting Me Back Together,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories