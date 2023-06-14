Juanita Witherspoon’s Newly Released "There Is a Blessing in the Storm" is a Touching Story of Redemption and Forgiveness
“There Is a Blessing in the Storm,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Juanita Witherspoon, is a heartfelt thank you for all God has provided as a young woman’s story of personal and spiritual discovery unfolds.
New York, NY, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “There Is a Blessing in the Storm”: a potent reminder of God’s hand upon our lives. “There Is a Blessing in the Storm” is the creation of published author Juanita Witherspoon, a dedicated wife and mother of three.
Witherspoon shares, “There Is a Blessing in the Storm is about a young lady that goes through many trials and tribulations at her young age, many adults have never had to conquer, but she has to learn to go to God for he is her strength.
“This book is written to share the things that many people go through but are afraid to talk about. It is meant to help someone along the way who has no faith or that has lost their faith in God. Through him, you can make it through anything that is thrown your way.
“This book is forgiveness that this young lady has to endure because in order for her to continue with her life and to become the strong woman that she will become, she has to be able to forgive but not forget, because her mistakes will be her teacher throughout her life. There Is a Blessing in the Storm is dedicated to all that has gone through something tremendous in your life and knows that it was only God that helped you through those darkest hours—that it was He that heard your tears when you cried by yourself; It was He that when you felt that you could take no more, He knew how much you could bear and brought you safely through.
“This book is a testimony that God is always by your side when you give yourself to him sincerely. This book is a testimony that you don’t have to go through life feeling alone because you are never alone.
“This book is for all those that have doubt in the love of God and how, if you get a personal connection with him, he can make life so beautiful.
“This book is to say you can make it and God can definitely work it out for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Witherspoon’s new book shares a message of comfort and encouragement as readers reflect on the relevant scripture and emotionally charged narrative.
Consumers can purchase “There Is a Blessing in the Storm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There Is a Blessing in the Storm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Witherspoon shares, “There Is a Blessing in the Storm is about a young lady that goes through many trials and tribulations at her young age, many adults have never had to conquer, but she has to learn to go to God for he is her strength.
“This book is written to share the things that many people go through but are afraid to talk about. It is meant to help someone along the way who has no faith or that has lost their faith in God. Through him, you can make it through anything that is thrown your way.
“This book is forgiveness that this young lady has to endure because in order for her to continue with her life and to become the strong woman that she will become, she has to be able to forgive but not forget, because her mistakes will be her teacher throughout her life. There Is a Blessing in the Storm is dedicated to all that has gone through something tremendous in your life and knows that it was only God that helped you through those darkest hours—that it was He that heard your tears when you cried by yourself; It was He that when you felt that you could take no more, He knew how much you could bear and brought you safely through.
“This book is a testimony that God is always by your side when you give yourself to him sincerely. This book is a testimony that you don’t have to go through life feeling alone because you are never alone.
“This book is for all those that have doubt in the love of God and how, if you get a personal connection with him, he can make life so beautiful.
“This book is to say you can make it and God can definitely work it out for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Juanita Witherspoon’s new book shares a message of comfort and encouragement as readers reflect on the relevant scripture and emotionally charged narrative.
Consumers can purchase “There Is a Blessing in the Storm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There Is a Blessing in the Storm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories