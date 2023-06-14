Joyce Nanette Johnson’s Newly Released “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light” is an Encouraging Message of Hope for Depression Sufferers
“Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light: Triggers That Can Ignite Depression and the Scriptures That Can Calm the Storms,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Nanette Johnson, is a thoughtful exploration of key aspects of life that can contribute to depressive states and scriptures and positive affirmations that can aid readers in breaking through to a more positive state of mind.
Saint Petersburg, FL, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light: Triggers That Can Ignite Depression and the Scriptures That Can Calm the Storms”: a potent reminder of the strength and reassurance one can find within God’s word. “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light: Triggers That Can Ignite Depression and the Scriptures That Can Calm the Storms” is the creation of published author Joyce Nanette Johnson, a freelance writer based in St. Petersburg, Florida who had been a contributing writer for the former St. Petersburg Times Neighborhood Section now the Tampa Bay Times, a staff writer for the Weekly Challenger for over fifteen years, and a journalist for the St. Pete Bulletin. She also was a columnist for CitiLife Magazine.
Johnson shares, “Out of the Darkness into the Spiritual Light examines the core emotions that can become triggers leading to the despair and downward spiral of depression. The book has ten chapters, including 'Envy and Jealousy,' 'Money Worries,' and 'Not Obtaining Your Dreams.' Each chapter examines the core reality or delusion of each depressive state and has direct scriptures woven throughout that review what the Bible says for spiritual enlightenment, study, and benefit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Nanette Johnson’s new book will empower and challenge readers to reflect and find the source of where their depression stems.
Consumers can purchase “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light: Triggers That Can Ignite Depression and the Scriptures That Can Calm the Storms” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light: Triggers That Can Ignite Depression and the Scriptures That Can Calm the Storms,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
