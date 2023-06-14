Joyce Nanette Johnson’s Newly Released “Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light” is an Encouraging Message of Hope for Depression Sufferers

“Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light: Triggers That Can Ignite Depression and the Scriptures That Can Calm the Storms,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Nanette Johnson, is a thoughtful exploration of key aspects of life that can contribute to depressive states and scriptures and positive affirmations that can aid readers in breaking through to a more positive state of mind.