Jeremy Mahaffey’s Newly Released “The Performance Trap: And How The Gospel Sets Us Free” is an Important Message of Where One’s Value Truly Comes from
“The Performance Trap: And How The Gospel Sets Us Free,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jeremy Mahaffey, is an important reminder that we are more than what we achieve and how we perform in various aspects of life.
Vale, NC, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Performance Trap: And How The Gospel Sets Us Free”: an impactful lesson shared through reflection on personal experiences. “The Performance Trap: And How The Gospel Sets Us Free” is the creation of published author Jeremy Mahaffey, who has served in vocational ministry for twenty-three years and is a graduate of Gardner-Webb University with a degree in religious education. He and his wife, Beverly, currently reside in Vale, North Carolina, where he serves as the senior pastor of Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Mahaffey shares, “Have you ever felt like all avenues of your life were about how well you do or do not perform? Have you ever struggled to find peace and significance at work, at home, at school, or on the ball field? Have you ever thought that even God would not be accepting of your life’s performance? If so, The Performance Trap was written for you! This book will take you through the life of the author as well as a cultural and gospel-centered view of how we all fall victim to the trap of feeling that we need to perform in order to gain acceptance and approval. The Performance Trap will teach you the dangers of looking to things like careers, athletics, family, peers, and even the church to give you your ultimate significance. The author will walk you through his journey as well as his church experiences in order to clarify how the performance of Jesus for us is where we find our hope!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeremy Mahaffey’s new book is an uplifting reminder of God’s appreciation of His creation.
Consumers can purchase “The Performance Trap: And How The Gospel Sets Us Free” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Performance Trap: And How The Gospel Sets Us Free,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
