RAIDLOG.com Releases the First AI-Enabled Project RAID Log
RAIDLOG.com is an essential tool for Project Managers, and it just improved with its newly launched AI Project Risk Generation Tool.
Phoenix, AZ, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Project Managers can now leverage the power of AI to better manage their RAID Logs and give project teams a jump start on the risk planning process. The RAIDLOG.com AI tool recommends project risks that are specific to the project scope, assumptions, and deliverables. With one-click, selected risks are added to the Risk Register, including the expected problem, impacts, probability %, and even recommended remediation actions.
"As a career PM, I have to say – it's astonishingly good!," said one user. Although AI-generated risks are not a substitute for sound risk planning, AI can help project teams think about risks that might not have been considered otherwise. "The AI recommendations covered about 75% of what my team and I had to put in our risk log,” reported another user.
The AI-enabled Project RAID Log is available for RAIDLOG.com Professional and Enterprise subscribers. Visit RAIDLOG.com to learn more and get started today.
RAIDLOG.com is a modern version of the tried and true project management tool, the RAID Log, reborn for the modern project manager. Easy to use, secure, and share, RAIDLOG.com improves on the old-school RAID Log by reinventing it on a secure SaaS platform, making it easy to use and integrate. Visit https://raidlog.com/ to setup a free account and try it for yourself.
