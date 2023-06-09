Light Novel "ContRact" Debuts on Kindle Vella
Danville, VA, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Brandon Nowakowski recently debuted his urban fantasy novel “ContRact” in serialized format as a timed exclusive on Kindle Vella.
The book is divided into episodes with the first three episodes free to read. Episodes can be unlocked with Kindle Vella tokens and will be released every Wednesday and Friday until the entire first volume is complete. It can be found by searching “ContRact by Brandon Nowakowski” on Amazon.com or using this URL: www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0C57TVVLH.
Vic’s Lab, LLC, is serving as the distributor for the book, with ebook and print versions planned after its initial run on Kindle Vella.
A short description of the novel is provided below.
“Desire. Terms. Payment. Every contract needs them. There are rumors circulating that if you find a blank contract asking for only these things, you can fill out whatever you wish, and it'll happen.
“College student Issa Aono dismisses this as just another urban legend ... at least until the mysterious paper he finds is accidentally covered in blood and summons an interdimensional wish-granting vampire!
“It doesn't help that she has no idea how to actually fulfill his contract and is now stuck as his roommate.
“As Issa adjusts to his bizarre new living conditions, he soon discovers that the world around him is influenced more by these contracts than he could ever have guessed.”
This is the third book that Vic’s Lab, LLC, has released on the Kindle Vella platform.
Contest-winning book “Cobalt Blue” by author Zhiliang Tay completed its initial run on Kindle Vella, and “Alpha Squad – Vecto: Virtue” by Reid Kemper, the final book in the Vecto trilogy, is a work in progress on the platform.
The company also distributes print books and ebooks for authors, including “When the Walls Fall” by J.G. Bera, which was released June 5 at www.vicslab.com/product/when-the-walls-fall.
Vic’s Lab, LLC, is the first U.S. publisher focused on original English light novels (OELNs). OELNs are books similar to Japanese light novels but originally written in English. The company focuses on fans of young adult science fiction and fantasy books — especially those who also like superhero movies, anime, video games, and similar media.
The company has a social network at VicsLab.com for light novel and superhero book fans. Members can read or post stories and connect with fans and authors.
Visit VicsLab.com for more information.
Contact
Vic Adams
512-842-7552
www.vicslab.com
