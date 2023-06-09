Light Novel "ContRact" Debuts on Kindle Vella

Brandon Nowakowski recently debuted his urban fantasy novel “ContRact” in serialized format as a timed exclusive on Kindle Vella. The book is divided into episodes with the first three episodes free to read. Episodes can be unlocked with Kindle Vella tokens and will be released every Wednesday and Friday until the entire first volume is complete. It can be found by searching “ContRact by Brandon Nowakowski” on Amazon.com or using this URL: www.amazon.com/kindle-vella/story/B0C57TVVLH.