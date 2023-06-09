Tomorrow Fund Raises $1.04B to Acquire Cash Flowing Oil and Gas Companies

Tomorrow Fund, an ESG-focused, oil and gas private equity firm, has announced that it has raised $1.04 billion so far for its inaugural fund, making a significant stride towards its $5.25 billion target. The firm is known for its unique strategy of acquiring underperforming oil and gas assets, then adding value through various methods such as remediation of inefficiencies and process improvement. The firm will continue its fundraising activities, and is excited to enact positive change.