Sisu Athletics is Launching Its First Capsule Collection: A Simple - More Flexible Wardrobe
Delaware startup develops innovative wardrobe solutions that balances minimalist design with technical fabrics, creating a wardrobe of versatile staples, designed to last throughout the seasons. Launching June 2023.
Wilmington, DE, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sisu Athletics is excited to announce the launch of an innovative and versatile capsule collection. The Delaware-based women’s apparel startup creates wardrobe staples that are designed to be as versatile as possible. Sustainably made with innovative performance fabrics for durability, longevity, and easy care.
With this launch, the brand's primary goal is to visually inspire women to be bold, unapologetic, and ambitious with a wardrobe to match. According to founder Alisa Rose, "There's a huge disconnect between what we as a society see modeled on tv both body shape and fashion. This disconnect can leave us feeling undervalued and underestimated which if we’re not careful can in our minds contribute to diminishing our value and self-worth. After four years of development, Sisu Athletics is thrilled to finally share its vision with the world and build a community that embodies living a life without limits."
The upcoming capsule collection features easy-to-wear pieces designed around the concept of versatility and longevity. It features timeless and comfortable machine-washable wardrobe staples that can be easily paired with one another. Thanks to technical fabrics and multiple pockets, each piece can easily transition from running errands to working from home, and is perfectly suited for today’s new hybrid society.
Sisu Athletics is not only trying to solve wardrobe problems – rather, help women reimagine the way they see and consume fashion. Sisu Athletics believes, clothing is an expression of who women are and how they show up each day. The future of fashion will demand clothes to be versatile and sustainable. The brand philosophy is to create pieces that are a clear balance between function, aesthetics, and comfort.
"We want to create beautiful wardrobe staples which will take you through the seasons and simplify your wardrobe. Thinking about our favorite pieces in our “normal wardrobe” and re-imagining them through a performance and durability lens." -Founder, Alisa Rose
Dedicated to using premium-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship while keeping the price point accessible to consumers, Sisu Athletics manufactures its pieces in the USA. It’s also committed to supporting small businesses by partnering alongside companies with fewer than 50 employees that are WRAP certified when possible.
At its core, Sisu Athletics hopes to reduce the environmental impact of fashion by only producing small, carefully curated batches of clothing. By selling directly to consumers, it can offer high-quality garments at a contemporary price point – with a retail range of $68 to $358 – including complimentary shipping within the United States.
It has also created the Infinity Initiative Fund to show its commitment to social responsibility and community. Through this, a portion of all net profits from sales will be donated to organizations that aim to educate and develop women entrepreneurs.
About Sisu Athletics
Sisu Athletics is the result of years of conversations spent discussing the struggle to find clothes with the determination and ambition to match our own.
Creating beautifully crafted, technical wardrobe staples that women could rely on through every season, year after year. Each design process starts with conducting a focus group of over 1,500 women looking at their favorite staple garments and asking, what is it they loved about each piece and what can make it better. From there the intentional designing process begins to create, a simple more flexible wardrobe.
Sisu Athletics is on a mission to upgrade the power casual dress code and help women dress like they mean business. Through intentional designs and an empowering community, we’re creating a movement that’s all about self-expression, versatility as a power move, entrepreneurship, and everything in between.
Women should look good and feel empowered without compromising comfort and functionality.
Visit www.sisuathletics.com to learn more.
Contact
Sisu AthleticsContact
Alisa Rose
302-373-5148
www.sisuathletics.com
