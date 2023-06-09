NuvOx Announces Glioblastoma Patient Treatment for Phase IIb RESTORE Trial
Tucson, AZ, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma (NuvOx), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class therapeutic to treat life-threatening diseases where hypoxia plays a role, announced that it enrolled and treated the first subject in the Phase IIb RESTORE Trial for newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (www.ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT03862430).
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO and co-founder of NuvOx said, “We are thrilled to start treating patients for this trial. Glioblastoma is one of the deadliest cancers and a rare disease. The work in this area is greatly impactful. In addition, this trial significantly advances our oxygen therapeutics’ application in oncology, due to the commonality of tissue hypoxia in solid tumors.”
Rong Wang, Chief Operating and Financial Officer said, “We have conquered challenges from all fronts for this moment. From supply chain, to releasing clinical product in our cGMP facility, to work flows in clinical sites. We are humbled and simultaneously proud to experience this defining milestone, and look forward to a well-executed and successful trial.”
“We are extremely grateful for our clinical partners. Their dedication for their patients is deeply appreciated. The clinicians and their teams have worked hard to get the first dose to the first patient in the RESTORE Trial. We hope to see great results,” added Scott Gellert, Vice President of Clinical Operations.
About NuvOx
NuvOx is a privately held Phase IIb ready developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/IIa studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic from the literature survey from 74 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contract agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Pharma
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang
T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
Forward looking statement
Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ substantially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
