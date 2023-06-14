Author William Smith’s New Book, “An Independent View of the Donald J. Trump Presidency: Part II Donald Trump's Impeachment Problems,” is Released
Recent release “An Independent View of the Donald J. Trump Presidency: Part II Donald Trump's Impeachment Problems,” from Page Publishing author William Smith, looks at the final two years of the Trump administration, and how the choices made by the former president to pedal the big lie surrounding the 2020 Elections led to not only an attempted insurrection, but his second impeachment.
Mechanicville, NY, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Smith, a veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, has completed his new book, “An Independent View of the Donald J. Trump Presidency: Part II Donald Trump's Impeachment Problems”: a fascinating exploration of how the final two years of President Trump’s term led to the deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill and his double impeachments.
“This book continues the chronological look at the inner workings of our government in the last two years of Donald Trump’s administration and the resulting insurrection,” writes Smith. “He has lost the investigative power of the House of Representatives in the midterm election, but still controls the Senate under the compliant leadership of Mitch McConnell. Now he needs to find a willing Attorney General in order to control the Judiciary Branch. He finds that in William Barr. President Trump has been emboldened by newly appointed A.G. Barr with his dismissal of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller investigation. With the help of compliant Republicans in Congress, he believes that he can do no wrong.
“Donald Trump’s Impeachment Problems investigates the true story of why President Trump’s foreign policy toward Ukraine led to his impeachments. It resolves the questions on why Presidents Biden and Trump have handled Russia’s interference with the lives of the Ukrainian people so very differently. Find out why it was so important that Trump’s personal attorney needed to be clandestinely sent to Ukraine to provide him with specific information that he was obsessed with obtaining.
“Unfortunately, our deep division in American thinking has been created by individuals and organizations that are using our beloved internet for their own selfish purposes. Across this communication highway, we have mainstream, conservative, and social media all vying for our attention. Good intentions seem to be overwrought by predatory ambitions. This constant stream of sensationalized misinformation has created a storm of hateful division. Wayward focus groups are urged to gather together and fight for the causes that they have been directed to believe in, the truth be damned.”
“Book II will give you a thorough understanding on how and why conspiracy theories are still believed by the MAGA faithful. Unfortunately, this includes many members of Congress. I think you will find the chapters on 'My Conversations with Trump’s supporters' will show you exactly what the MAGA movement has had on American Society and who is truly responsible for their dissemination. It is equally important to experience the truth about what Donald Trump is really like as told by family members, friends, employees and business associates. This is very revealing information,” author William Smith states.
Irish statesman Edmund Burke is often misquoted as having said, “Those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it,” while British statesman Winston Churchill wrote, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” The misdirection of our government during the Trump administration continues to this day. The closed door and televised impeachment hearings reveal the true story of how congressional investigations need to be correctly understood by everyone, or we will continue down this path of destruction.
Published by Page Publishing, William Smith’s enlightening tale continues the author’s conversations with die-hard Trump supporters. Through these conversations, Smith discovers why Trump’s fan base continues to cling to him. Is this due to the conspiracies touted by the former president and the numerous far-right conservative media outlets that he believes in?
To get a better understanding of why the author decided to document a true verifiable chronology of Donald Trump’s rise to power in American history, please visit his website, weconcernedvoters.com. Use his website as a forum to express your opinion of what you feel is wrong with how our government is functioning. The author states, “Do not let misinformation rule your view on what is destroying the fabric of American society. Realize what is right and also wrong with capitalism and socialism. I hope that you will then understand why we need to hold our political appointees accountable for their self-serving and unlawful conduct.”
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “An Independent View of the Donald J. Trump Presidency: Part II Donald Trump's Impeachment Problems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
