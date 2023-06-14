Author Terry Hughes’s New Book, "Dragons of the Apocalypse: The Saints’ Treasure," Follows a Father & His Three Daughters as They Hunt for the Remaining Divine Treasures

Recent release “Dragons of the Apocalypse: The Saints’ Treasure,” from Covenant Books author Terry Hughes, is a riveting and enthralling tale that centers around one man, Ethan Sayer, who is set on a mission with his three daughters to accompany four emissaries sent to Earth to retrieve legendary treasures meant to serve as a test for mankind.