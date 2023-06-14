Author Terry Hughes’s New Book, "Dragons of the Apocalypse: The Saints’ Treasure," Follows a Father & His Three Daughters as They Hunt for the Remaining Divine Treasures
Recent release “Dragons of the Apocalypse: The Saints’ Treasure,” from Covenant Books author Terry Hughes, is a riveting and enthralling tale that centers around one man, Ethan Sayer, who is set on a mission with his three daughters to accompany four emissaries sent to Earth to retrieve legendary treasures meant to serve as a test for mankind.
Rocky Mount, VA, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Terry Hughes has completed his new book, “Dragons of the Apocalypse: The Saints’ Treasure”: a compelling tale that follows a man named Ethan and his three daughters as they set off to complete a divine quest along with four great dragons to gather the ancient treasures sent to Earth by the Lord.
A loving husband and father of three daughters, author Terry Hughes is a storyteller in the oral traditions. Bold, beautiful stories that he has been asked to retell many times. He has taken this storytelling tradition to new heights; he has written them down. The author holds a degree in marketing from Radford University and has made a career as a salesman, real estate agent, stockbroker, regional manager, and a sales center manager.
Hughes shares, “After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Ethan Sayer and his three daughters are now faced with finding the four remaining Saint’s Treasures. God told Ethan that he and his three daughters would travel with His four emissaries and reveal treasures which would be a test for the Gentile world. Ethan believes they will be in nations that he was sent with one of God’s angels. It will be an around-the-world trip, and one nation is still a mystery! The only deadline was given by Ethan’s wife, ‘Have Lyndsay and Alicia back in time to register for their college classes.’
“Come along on this around-the-world mission and meet kings, queens, princes, princesses, and other world leaders. Visit distant lands and, more importantly, meet the people that live there. These are the people to whom God sent His emissaries. They are the real treasure in a fallen world. The challenge for the Sayers is that the emissaries are the Dragons of the Apocalypse, and they are to ride these dragons across oceans, mountains, and over hostile countries. Ethan Sayer has looked at pioneers of early flight as his guides to accomplish his mission. Ethan feels an urgency that his oldest daughter does not share. She wants to enjoy the journey, but Ethan feels he must complete the work as quickly as possible.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Terry Hughes’s new book is a captivating story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Ethan, his three daughters, and the four powerful dragons try their best to accomplish the given task at hand. Expertly paced and full of shocking twists, readers will follow along as the Sayer family experiences a world of both joy and sorrow, making friends and enemies along the way to their ultimate destination.
Readers can purchase “Dragons of the Apocalypse: The Saints’ Treasure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
