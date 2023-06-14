Victoria Dean’s New Book "Treasure in a Snowbank" Follows a Single Father Whose Life Becomes Connected with a Woman He Finds Stranded in the Snow on the Side of the Road
New York, NY, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Victoria Dean, who holds a lifelong passion for storytelling and is currently working on a seven-book series with the help of the love of her life, has completed her most recent book, “Treasure in a Snowbank”: a stirring and heartfelt tale centered around a widower who makes a life changing discover on the side of the road while fleeing an impending storm with his two babies.
Victoria writes, “After the sudden death of his wife, Zoi, in a car accident, Chris Stevenson finds himself traveling from North Memphis, Tennessee, with his two baby girls—one eleven and a half months old, and one fifteen days—old trying to outrun a snowstorm back to Georgia where he was from. The baby was a four-pound-four-ounce preemie. There were wrecks on the interstate everywhere. He needed to get to Gran Nelsons. He needed her love, strength, wisdom, and help.
“After two days on the road, he was almost to Ellijay. His goal was to get to Blue Ridge. He had realized that wasn’t happening tonight. His aunt Nora was holding a room for him at her Inn in Ellijay. He was a mile or so away, and as he rounded a curve, there was a car off the road in a snowbank with a woman passed out on the steering wheel. There had been no other cars on the road since Chatsworth.”
Published by Fulton Books, Victoria Dean’s book is a beautiful journey of learning to love and trust again following an incredible loss. Expertly paced and poignant, Victoria weaves a deeply emotional story that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its satisfying conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Treasure in a Snowbank” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
