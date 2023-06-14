Dr. Brian Haack’s Newly Released "Genocide Prophesy: Autism, the Church and a New (American) Reich" is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of Political Trajectories
“Genocide Prophesy: Autism, the Church and a New (American) Reich,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Brian Haack, is a challenge to common accepted practices within American society that conflict with the teachings of the Bible.
High Point, NC, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Genocide Prophesy: Autism, the Church and a New (American) Reich”: a potent call for societal change. “Genocide Prophesy: Autism, the Church and a New (American) Reich” is the creation of published author Dr. Brian Haack, a Christian research professor and the father of a child with autism. He is also an educator, a veteran naval officer, and football coach. His scholarly work explores the intersections of Christian theology and scientific findings.
Dr. Haack shares, “What if modern bureaucrats led our country toward a genocidal end which rivaled history’s most wicked regimes? What if Christians helped them do it? And what does any of this have to do with autism?
“This book demonstrates how U.S. policy and social evolution has followed a trajectory eerily like the one which seated the Nazis, and how Germany’s most-notorious human rights abuses began with violating the human rights of children with disabilities like autism. Evidence suggests that Germany's Christians unwittingly contributed to their catastrophic outcomes by remaining silent when speaking out might have made a difference.
Today we see a growing trend of abuse against vulnerable people in the USA, and like Germany’s Christians, we are not speaking out. It seems that without intelligent Christian opposition, the creep toward genocide in the USA has begun. We are now seeing the first indications of a genocidal tyranny which infected Germany, now appearing in the USA. It could soon grow up to overshadow the world’s memory of Nazi Germany—but there is hope.
“This book offers biblically-sound, research-based evidence which intelligently refutes popular anti-biblical views on history, philosophy, and science. It also offers new possibilities for the discovery and defeat of prejudicial attitudes that have divided human populations for centuries.
“In these pages, the reader will find renewed confidence in the reliability of the scriptures while discovering the Bible’s relevance to topics like genetics and DNA, the origins of human life, and the seat of human rights. Finally, the reader will understand why these Christian perspectives matter to all people everywhere, regardless of their personal religious inclinations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Brian Haack’s new book will encourage discussion and challenge complacencies with the status quo.
Consumers can purchase “Genocide Prophesy: Autism, the Church and a New (American) Reich” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Genocide Prophesy: Autism, the Church and a New (American) Reich,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
