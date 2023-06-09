Texas Author Lewis Crow Releases New Novel, “The Freedom Voyages,” Final Volume of “The Nemo Chronicles”
Arlington, TX, June 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In Lewis Crow’s “The Freedom Voyages,” the son of the legendary Captain Nemo concludes his life story of following in his father’s footsteps by exploring the world’s oceans and helping the oppressed.
“The Freedom Voyages” is a sequel to “The Nautilus Legacy” and “The Lone Captain,” as well as the final volume of The Nemo Chronicles trilogy. Inspired by the work of Jules Verne and written as a memoir, it offers a fitting coda to the series.
As the Nautilus’ crew roam the seven seas in pursuit of scientific discovery and opportunities to aid the world’s oppressed, the year 1894 presents them with several unique challenges, including a suspicious new nation, the spiritual father of a failed rebellion, a secret that could change the course of a coming war, and more.
Author Lewis Crow is a life-long naval enthusiast and researcher who is thrilled by stories true and fictional about ships and the crews who manned them. “The Freedom Voyages” is the third in a trilogy of books which lovingly refashions Verne’s iconic Nemo for a new generation of adventures.
Lewis lives in Texas with his family.
Genre – Adventure, Nautical Fiction, Victorian Era, Submarines
The Freedom Voyages ISBN 9798396195714 from Blackbyrd Press is available worldwide from online booksellers like Amazon.com in paperback and eBook format.
About Blackbyrd Press
Blackbyrd Press is Lewis Crow’s personal imprint.
Contact
Lewis CrowContact
817-792-3535
https://www.lewiscrowauthor.com
