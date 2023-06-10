HoduSoft Received an Overwhelming Response from the Attendees & Prospect Partners at GITEX Africa 2023
Denver, CO, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, a leading provider of cutting-edge unified communications software solutions, is pleased to announce that the company received an overwhelming response from attendees and prospective partners at GITEX Africa 2023, held in Morocco, Africa. The event was a great success for HoduSoft, with numerous fruitful conversations and promising opportunities for collaboration.
GITEX Africa 2023 is one of the most prominent technology exhibitions in Africa. The event brought together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers from across Africa and beyond. From multinational companies to start-ups, a wide range of exhibitors were present at the event. The platform presented a great opportunity for HoduSoft to showcase its exclusive range of communication software solutions, including HoduCC- Call/Contact Center Software and HoduPBX- IP PBX Software. From HoduSoft, Varun Patel (International business development manager at the company) participated in the event.
While talking about the entire experience at GITEX Africa 2023, Varun Patel said, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response we received at the GITEX event. Throughout the exhibition, HoduSoft's booth drew a considerable number of visitors who were eager to explore the company's cutting-edge software solutions. The attendees were particularly impressed by HoduCC's extensive features for contact centers, such as omnichannel communication, intelligent routing, real-time analytics, and seamless CRM integrations. HoduPBX's flexibility and scalability also attracted attention, providing businesses with a cost-effective and feature-rich IP PBX system. Overall, the networking opportunities at the expo were exceptional. We had the opportunity to develop meaningful connections with professionals from various fields, including software engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and telecommunications. Moreover, the event was well organized and efficiently executed with ample signage and clear directions throughout the venue.”
Kartik Khambhati, CEO of HoduSoft also commented on the success of the GITEX event. He said, “We are extremely pleased to be a part of such a great event. At GITEX Africa 2023, we received an excellent response from the attendees and prospective partners. The event served as an outstanding platform to connect with industry experts, display our cutting-edge software solutions, and explore potential partnerships. The positive feedback and interest we received reaffirm the value and relevance of our products in the African market. We look forward to leveraging these connections and collaborations to assist businesses in Africa transform their communication infrastructure."
The successful participation of HoduSoft at GITEX Africa 2023 further reflects its dedication to delivering advanced communication software solutions to businesses across Africa. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower organizations to streamline their communication processes and reach their business goals.
