Eastvantage and Expleo Empower Fresh Graduates: Launching IT Careers and Shaping Tomorrow’s Industry Leaders
Outsourcing company partners with educational institutions to source new talent in the Philippines in support of global engineering, technology, and consulting company’s expansion plans.
Mandaluyong City, Philippines, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eastvantage, a global managed services provider and outsourcing company, initiated a 3-day hiring event for new technology graduates recently. This is in alignment with the focus of its client, Expleo Solutions Limited, of supporting their growth plans by harnessing the potential of fresh graduates to expand their diverse workforce in the Philippines.
“At Expleo, we're passionately committed to supporting our clients in their business transformation programs across industries. To fulfill the development of our existing customer programs and growth plans in the Philippines, we have launched an aggressive hiring effort targeting fresh graduates and lateral hiring. The interest in learning, adaptability, and digital fluency of talents will ensure a constant influx of new perspectives, keeping us at the forefront of industry trends,” shared Balaji Viswanathan, Managing Director & CEO of Expleo Solutions Limited. “Our Hire-Train-Deploy model enables us to meticulously groom and equip our recruits with exceptional technical and consulting skills, ensuring seamless deployment into customer engagements. The approach accelerates our growth and cultivates a diverse and agile workforce perfectly aligned with our clients’ evolving needs.”
Eastvantage partnered with Philippine universities and colleges to build a pool of Quality Assurance Specialists with strong technical and consulting skills. “We are always on the lookout for people with great potential whom we can help develop. We are happy to support Expleo’s hiring plans,” said Sipin Sidharthan, Eastvantage Head of Operations. “We believe that with activities like this, we will be able to give promising fresh graduates the rare opportunity to build their skills while working with global companies.”
Candidates referred by CIIT Philippines, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, FEU Institute of Technology, University of the East, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Jose Rizal University, Baliuag University, and Quezon City University, among others, were first pre-qualified based on their college residency and internship experience, and were invited to undergo a series of assessment of their technical skills through HTD testing via the IKM assessment tool, Java basics, business writing, and aptitude. They were also evaluated for creative thinking, communication skills, and interpersonal skills through focus group discussions. Those who passed these initial assessments were thereafter interviewed by Expleo Solutions representatives.
Several fresh graduates were immediately hired on the third day of the event. The Hire-Train-Deploy model includes a one month training period before deployment to the Expleo Solutions’ project. The training involves two phases: foundations training and account-specific training to ensure that the new hires are well-equipped with the soft and technical skills needed to succeed in their roles.
Eastvantage and Expleo are firmly committed to generating jobs and nurturing the next generation of IT professionals by hiring and training new graduates.
About Expleo Solutions Limited
Expleo Solutions Limited is a publicly listed company on the BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), and its registered office is in Chennai. The Company has a more than 25-year track record of successful business operations worldwide. Expleo Solutions Limited is part of the Expleo Group, a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organizations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses. Visit investors.expleo.com for more information.
About Eastvantage
At Eastvantage, we believe in creating meaningful work relationships across the globe. Our premier managed services and outsourcing solutions enable operational excellence that results in business growth for our partners worldwide. With a team of inspired experts, we offer purpose-built solutions in the areas of software development, technology support, customer relationship management, and a variety of business support functions. Our inspiration provides measurable outcomes through 24/7 service delivery in 13 languages from our offices in the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Bulgaria. Visit eastvantage.com to discover how we can help you succeed.
Media Contact
Diana Paguirigan
Marketing Communications Manager
comment@eastvantage.com
Categories