Author Darcy Kuehn’s New Book, "Lost and Found," is the Story of a Young Man Who Embarks on the Adventure of a Lifetime That Leads to a Crisis of Faith and Self
Recent release “Lost and Found,” from Page Publishing author Darcy Kuehn, follows Peter, a somewhat detached and brash young man who joins his friends on an expedition to climb a sacred grotto that he hopes will lead to his fifteen minutes of fame. What he finds instead, is much more valuable.
Smithfield, VA, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Darcy Kuehn, an ever-aspiring artist with words, paint, and pencil, has completed her new book, “Lost and Found”: a potent book about finding oneself when one least expects it. Kuehn grew up in Washington State and is currently residing in rural Virginia. She enjoys spending her time in nature, from running the Blue Ridge Mountain trails to raking leaves, continually gathering inspiration from the vast diversity of life that is ever-present. When not developing her next creative work, she uses her U.S. Navy, machinist, and engineering background to develop and help those who work with and around her to build the greatest boats in the U.S. Navy.
In “Lost and Found,” Peter, the nonchalant, overconfident, and somewhat reckless one of a group of friends, is trying to figure life out. Hoping for his fifteen minutes of fame and to someday land on easy street, he joins his friends on an expedition to climb to a sacred grotto hidden beyond a glacier in the stone spires.
Published by Page Publishing, Kuehn’s gripping tale takes readers on an unforgettable adventure.
“Not shy about his lack of faith among his friends who believe in God, it doesn’t take long before the frozen landscape and wilderness have him starting to question himself. What would you do if you were in Peter’s shoes?” Kuehn asks.
Readers who wish to experience this stunning work can purchase “Lost and Found” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
