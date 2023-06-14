Author Darcy Kuehn’s New Book, "Lost and Found," is the Story of a Young Man Who Embarks on the Adventure of a Lifetime That Leads to a Crisis of Faith and Self

Recent release “Lost and Found,” from Page Publishing author Darcy Kuehn, follows Peter, a somewhat detached and brash young man who joins his friends on an expedition to climb a sacred grotto that he hopes will lead to his fifteen minutes of fame. What he finds instead, is much more valuable.