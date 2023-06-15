Author Sameria Paul-Goff’s New Book, "So Someone Stole Your Identity, Now What?" is Designed to Help Readers Recover Their Credit and Life Following Identity Theft
Recent release “So Someone Stole Your Identity, Now What? Don't Be a Victim!” from Page Publishing author Sameria Paul-Goff, is a step-by-step guide written by an identity theft victim that takes readers through the process of clearing one's credit file of identity theft and discrepancies, which will ultimately allow identity theft victims to return their credit to its good standing.
North Hollywood, CA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sameria Paul-Goff has completed her new book, “So Someone Stole Your Identity, Now What? Don't Be a Victim!”: an easy-to-digest manual providing the necessary steps one should follow when their identity is stolen in order to prevent a lasting impact to their credit and financials.
A Southern girl from Houston, Texas now residing in Los Angeles, author Sameria Paul-Goff is a writer, an identity theft specialist, and a consumer advocate who is currently broadening her brand to include public and motivational speaking. In her past, she has created and managed an affordable housing program that assists applicants in obtaining affordable housing. Sameria has also worked diligently and tirelessly as a case manager, on behalf of her clients to assist with eliminating barriers and creating self-sufficiency.
Sameria writes, “I wanted to share this information in an uncomplicated way that is affordable, educational, understandable, and an easy read. I have come across so many people that do not have a clue about their credit. The numbers are staggering. If you do not take away anything else from this book, please educate yourself on your credit. You should be informed about what is in your credit file at all times, and you should also know what your credit score is. Knowledge is power.
“I wrote this book because I was a victim of identity theft years ago. At the time, there was practically nothing in place as far as what I needed to do if this were to happen. I never thought of identity theft, until it happened. I filed a police report, and the credit bureaus placed a security freeze and a fraud alert on my credit file. From there I kept in contact with the credit bureaus, but nothing much happened. I called at least four times a year to find out if any progress had been made on what to do to clear my credit. Years passed, with me constantly calling in to see if there was anything more that I could do.
“On one of these calls, to my surprise, a representative at one of the credit bureaus told me I should call the Federal Trade Commission and register. She explained a few things to me, and I took it from there. I called the Federal Trade Commission, I registered, and they referred me to a couple of organizations that might have helpful information as well. As I called each organization, I was given another organization, and so on. Each organization gave me helpful information that moved me forward. Within the next three weeks, I disputed and cleared my credit file of all fraudulent information. I had 16 items on one credit file, 14 on another, and 12 on the third. I was extremely proud that I managed to restore my credit, and over the years, I have helped others restore their credit as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sameria Paul-Goff’s guide will help readers understand the ins-and-outs of navigating the initial steps of filing a police report, contacting the Federal Trade Commission, contacting the creditors and debt collectors, and contacting the credit bureaus. Through Sameria’s detailed work, readers will come to know the key steps to surviving identity theft and how best to react in order to prevent the worst possible outcome.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “So Someone Stole Your Identity, Now What? Don't Be a Victim!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
A Southern girl from Houston, Texas now residing in Los Angeles, author Sameria Paul-Goff is a writer, an identity theft specialist, and a consumer advocate who is currently broadening her brand to include public and motivational speaking. In her past, she has created and managed an affordable housing program that assists applicants in obtaining affordable housing. Sameria has also worked diligently and tirelessly as a case manager, on behalf of her clients to assist with eliminating barriers and creating self-sufficiency.
Sameria writes, “I wanted to share this information in an uncomplicated way that is affordable, educational, understandable, and an easy read. I have come across so many people that do not have a clue about their credit. The numbers are staggering. If you do not take away anything else from this book, please educate yourself on your credit. You should be informed about what is in your credit file at all times, and you should also know what your credit score is. Knowledge is power.
“I wrote this book because I was a victim of identity theft years ago. At the time, there was practically nothing in place as far as what I needed to do if this were to happen. I never thought of identity theft, until it happened. I filed a police report, and the credit bureaus placed a security freeze and a fraud alert on my credit file. From there I kept in contact with the credit bureaus, but nothing much happened. I called at least four times a year to find out if any progress had been made on what to do to clear my credit. Years passed, with me constantly calling in to see if there was anything more that I could do.
“On one of these calls, to my surprise, a representative at one of the credit bureaus told me I should call the Federal Trade Commission and register. She explained a few things to me, and I took it from there. I called the Federal Trade Commission, I registered, and they referred me to a couple of organizations that might have helpful information as well. As I called each organization, I was given another organization, and so on. Each organization gave me helpful information that moved me forward. Within the next three weeks, I disputed and cleared my credit file of all fraudulent information. I had 16 items on one credit file, 14 on another, and 12 on the third. I was extremely proud that I managed to restore my credit, and over the years, I have helped others restore their credit as well.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sameria Paul-Goff’s guide will help readers understand the ins-and-outs of navigating the initial steps of filing a police report, contacting the Federal Trade Commission, contacting the creditors and debt collectors, and contacting the credit bureaus. Through Sameria’s detailed work, readers will come to know the key steps to surviving identity theft and how best to react in order to prevent the worst possible outcome.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “So Someone Stole Your Identity, Now What? Don't Be a Victim!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories