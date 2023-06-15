Author Sameria Paul-Goff’s New Book, "So Someone Stole Your Identity, Now What?" is Designed to Help Readers Recover Their Credit and Life Following Identity Theft

Recent release “So Someone Stole Your Identity, Now What? Don't Be a Victim!” from Page Publishing author Sameria Paul-Goff, is a step-by-step guide written by an identity theft victim that takes readers through the process of clearing one's credit file of identity theft and discrepancies, which will ultimately allow identity theft victims to return their credit to its good standing.