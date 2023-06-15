Author Lyra Lup Lup’s New Book, "Lemmy and the Mystery of Sprite Glow Forest," is an Engaging Tale of Two Friends Who Set Off to Explore a Dangerous and Mystical Forest

Recent release “Lemmy and the Mystery of Sprite Glow Forest,” from Page Publishing author Lyra Lup Lup, is a captivating and imaginative journey that follows Lemmy, a long eared creature known as a Lup Lup, who ventures into a mysterious forest to save her best friend, Tyler. With the help of a Dawn Chirp named Pearl, Lemmy searches for Tyler and meets a new Long Eared Lup Lup along the way.