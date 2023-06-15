Author Lyra Lup Lup’s New Book, "Lemmy and the Mystery of Sprite Glow Forest," is an Engaging Tale of Two Friends Who Set Off to Explore a Dangerous and Mystical Forest
Recent release “Lemmy and the Mystery of Sprite Glow Forest,” from Page Publishing author Lyra Lup Lup, is a captivating and imaginative journey that follows Lemmy, a long eared creature known as a Lup Lup, who ventures into a mysterious forest to save her best friend, Tyler. With the help of a Dawn Chirp named Pearl, Lemmy searches for Tyler and meets a new Long Eared Lup Lup along the way.
New York, NY, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lyra Lup Lup, who was born from an egg in the magic nesting grounds of Kingdom Kloud and enjoys hearing stories about the adventures of other Lup Lups, has completed her new book, “Lemmy and the Mystery of Sprite Glow Forest”: a delightful tale that follows Lemmy, an adventurous creature called a Lup Lup, who ventures off into a dangerous forest to save her best friend.
Lyra shares, “Stormy Meadows is a lush cold place in Kingdom Kloud. Thanks to the quick rain showers that happen at least twice a day and the rotating spots of sunlight, the grass grows beautifully. But at the edge of the meadow is a mysterious place called Sprite Glow Forest. It is called this because the trees are all aglow by tiny balls of golden light. These lights are actually tiny creatures called Tree Sprites.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lyra Lup Lup’s thrilling tale is full of vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring this amazing journey to life. When Lemmy’s best friend, Tyler, accidentally falls into the dangerous and forbidden forest, Lemmy searches the forest to find him. Along the way, Lemmy meets Pearl, a Dawn Chirp, and Kyron, another Long Eared Lup Lup.
Readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit “Lemmy and the Mystery of Sprite Glow Forest” over and over again to relive the magic and excitement that surrounds Lyra’s story.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Lemmy and the Mystery of Sprite Glow Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
