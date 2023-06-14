Author Hakeem R. Jelani’s New Book, “The Mind, Body, Spirit, And Storytelling: God's DNA Bloodline - In God We Trust,” Presents a New Perspective on the Book of Genesis
Recent release “The Mind, Body, Spirit, And Storytelling: God's DNA Bloodline - In God We Trust,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hakeem R. Jelani, is an eye-opening discussion that imparts the author's speculative anecdotal details about the Book of Genesis, comparing the attributes of God described in the Old Testament to the Summerian god, Enki.
Tampa, FL, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hakeem R. Jelani, a graduate of Colorado Technical University with an M.S. in business management, has completed his new book, “The Mind, Body, Spirit, And Storytelling: God's DNA Bloodline - In God We Trust”: a thought-provoking exploration that takes a look at the Book of Genesis and the entirety of the Holy Bible, revealing the concepts and symbols that correspond to the Anunnaki ancient world and the Summerian god, Enki.
A military retiree and former active-duty enlisted member of the United States Air Force, author Hakeem R. Jelani has managed store operations while assigned to the Air force Commissary Service and with the new Department of Defense Agency in the contiguous United States and overseas in support of the worldwide mission. A recipient of the 1983 Air Force annual Commissary, Northeast Regional Outstanding Air Force Commissary Command award in the senior enlisted category, Jelani graduated from McGuire Air Force-Fort Dix, Air Force Command Academy in 1984 as senior student commander. During his twenty-four-year career, the author was awarded one Air Force Achievement Medal, four Air Force Commendation Medals, and the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. Currently, he resides in the Tampa Bay community and in his spare time enjoys long walks, reading, and cooking.
Jelani writes, “For a controversial yet refreshing perspective this book you are holding right now is one that will give you a salient insight into the author’s discourse with a new subjective viewpoint regarding the Anunnaki ancient world. Their significant deeds and contributions to humanity. Which syncs very nicely with the modern ancient astronauts hypothesis. Events that are largely associated with the Old Testament Bible Genesis narrative, are inextricably linked back to Anunnaki as ‘Those who from Heaven came down’ to Earth were a fifty man crew under command of the Anunnaki Royal Prince Enki(Ea).
“From his home planet Nibiru, the eponymous God of creation, imbued Kemetic spiritual science philosophy to the African Pharaohs dynasties of Egyptians (Mithrum). Its speculation and bold assumptions will brighten up your vision as you discover what has long been hidden by the elites who promulgate mendacious truthiness and storytelling as the vicar’s of god on Earth.
“Reading this book gives you this powerful insight from a mind, body, and spirit perspective. You discover a different view of the Holy Old Testament Bible Genesis narrative and storytelling.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Hakeem R. Jelani’s enlightening tale invites readers to reexamine the Bible myth as a dichotomy between the significant transition into the Western New Testament Christian Church religion of western Europe and the African-Egyptian consciousness of spiritual science precepts.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “The Mind, Body, Spirit, And Storytelling: God's DNA Bloodline - In God We Trust” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
