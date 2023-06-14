Author Hakeem R. Jelani’s New Book, “The Mind, Body, Spirit, And Storytelling: God's DNA Bloodline - In God We Trust,” Presents a New Perspective on the Book of Genesis

Recent release “The Mind, Body, Spirit, And Storytelling: God's DNA Bloodline - In God We Trust,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Hakeem R. Jelani, is an eye-opening discussion that imparts the author's speculative anecdotal details about the Book of Genesis, comparing the attributes of God described in the Old Testament to the Summerian god, Enki.