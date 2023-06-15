Alleah Baron’s New Book, "Don't Wake the Baby," Follows a Family Who Must Remain Silent While Their New Baby Takes a Nap and the Struggles They Face in Order to do so
Elbert, CO, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alleah Baron, a young writer and blogger from Colorado, has completed her most recent book, “Don't Wake the Baby”: a charming tale that centers around a mother who makes sure her family doesn’t make a sound while the new baby is taking a nap, but realizes just how difficult it can be to stay quiet.
Alleah Baron has been a nanny for over twelve years and has had the opportunity to work in the homes of many different families. With a passion for nature-based learning, Alleah seeks to promote a sense of wonder for nature and a love for reading with every child she encounters. When not writing, Alleah enjoys spending time competing in dog sports and furthering her education with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood. She also is the founder of the concert blog “The Concert Girl Blog, LLC”—a blog designed to help fans have the best concert experience possible.
Alleah shares, “Mama always says not to wake the baby, but that is harder than it sounds. In my family, everyone is loud all the time. Between my sister’s band, my little brother yelling, and the dog barking at the mailman, it is almost impossible for things to stay quiet. Who will be the unlucky person to wake up the new, sleeping baby?”
Published by Fulton Books, Alleah Baron’s book is an engaging tale that is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Mama’s task to make sure her family stays quiet for their baby’s nap. With colorful artwork to help bring Alleah’s tale to life, young readers will find themselves wanting to revisit “Don’t Wake the Baby” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Don't Wake the Baby” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
