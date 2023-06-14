David James Nolting, MS’s Newly Released “Safety Program Management: 'Proof of Concept'” is a Helpful Resource for Members of the Safety Industry
“Safety Program Management: 'Proof of Concept,'” from Christian Faith Publishing author David James Nolting, MS, is an informative examination of knowledge and firsthand experience gained over three decades of work within the safety industry.
Lacombe, LA, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Safety Program Management: 'Proof of Concept'”: an educational asset to anyone navigating the complexities of safety programs. “Safety Program Management: 'Proof of Concept'” is the creation of published author David James Nolting, MS.
Nolting shares, “After many years of experience and observation in the safety profession, the author felt compelled to write a book that would assist and benefit safety managers across the industry spectrum in a realistic way for those that do not have the resources or networks to learn from and support their efforts. This book does not discuss in any great detail all the governmental regulations but rather a full complement of ideas embraced and utilize throughout thirty-three years of managing safety programs for some of the most challenging and risky environments. The author felt a need to share the many successes, as well as some shortcomings, so that the reader can have a resource of proven concepts that may elevate their performance while providing a sound posture for safe work practices, conditions, with an added measure of emotional intelligence.
“Over the years, there have only been a couple of safety professionals that the author truly felt to be either a mentor or a credible leader in the safety field. He writes that there have been many very good people who were charged with the responsibility of providing guidance and administrative support for the safety of a business but fell short in both areas due to a lack of understanding of people and systems. This book is intended to support those who would like to delve into the minds of their workforce and understand the processes and mechanisms of creating a system that address their specific needs.
“Last, but not the least, at the end of this book is an appendix titled 'Counseling Influences in Occupational Safety,' which is a research paper that the author wrote while acquiring a masters in counseling in 1998. This paper is added to show where some of his motivations and ideas came from regarding the human aspect to safety management.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David James Nolting, MS’s new book offers helpful guidance and knowledge for anyone seeking to increase their knowledge and ability to apply key practices in real world situations.
Consumers can purchase “Safety Program Management: 'Proof of Concept'” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Safety Program Management: 'Proof of Concept,'” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
