Eva Kipp’s Newly Released "A New Leaf" is a Sweet Story of an Acorn’s Challenging and Uplifting Journey to Becoming a Strong Oak Tree
“A New Leaf,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eva Kipp, is a delightful juvenile fiction that follows a struggling little tree who finds an unexpected lesson when rescued by a kind gardener.
Oak Creek, WI, June 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A New Leaf”: a heartwarming narrative that encourages young readers to show kindness and help others. “A New Leaf” is the creation of published author Eva Kipp, a dedicated wife and mother of four.
Kipp shares, “An acorn seed begins his journey to becoming a strong oak tree. As the seasons change, he finds himself surrounded by a world that is not kind. Through the gentle actions of a gardener, he learns the important lesson of showing kindness to all those around him.
“A New Leaf will be an inspiration to both young and old.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eva Kipp’s new book imparts an important lesson of life and faith through a unique perspective.
Consumers can purchase “A New Leaf” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A New Leaf,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
