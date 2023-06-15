James L. Williams’s Newly Released "The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition" is a Perceptive Reflection on Modern Challenges to Biblical Truths
“The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James L. Williams, is a compelling discussion that challenges readers to reflect on their current practices and the implications of modern affronts to God’s plan.
Dunwoody, GA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition”: a call to spiritual arms for the modern church. “The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition” is the creation of published author James L. Williams, a licensed and ordained minister with World In Prayer International Apostolic Center in McDonough, Georgia.
Williams shares, “The Image Breaker is a book of reconciling truths poised to challenge traditional thought, conventional wisdom, and core convictions with respect to many cherished beliefs. It is destined to provoke the reexamination of scientific theories like evolution while bridging cosmological theory with the events of the biblical creation story. It also provides an intriguing look into unlocking man’s genetic potential and promise of longevity. There will be an unveiling of the purpose for which the Kingdom of God on earth exists, and what it truly means to be Sons of God. Mysteries like the location of the Garden of Eden and the key to Enoch’s translation will all be revealed. You will gain insight into the truth behind religious denominationalism and its hindrances to spiritual unity. The reason for catastrophic events like earthquakes, tornadoes, and tsunamis will be uncovered with new insights into the cause of many of them being spiritual in nature. It is far time the Church heeds the call to embrace a deeper, more revealing truth of scripture, as well as whom Christ is and who we are in Him. The mandate is to uncover and expose anything that does not hold up to the standard of biblical truth. The Image Breaker is your guide to fresh revelation and expanded insight. It is an unveiling of truth and reality that has long been masked by the cloak of religious piety, social tradition, and false representations of scientific observation. It is a clarion call to awaken the twenty-first-century Church to the vices that are a manipulation of a culture lost to modernism, postmodernism, and social and religious tradition.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James L. Williams’s new book is a message of encouragement and hope for upcoming generations to reestablish themselves in the truth of scripture.
Consumers can purchase “The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
