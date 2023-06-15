James L. Williams’s Newly Released "The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition" is a Perceptive Reflection on Modern Challenges to Biblical Truths

“The Image Breaker: Shattering the Mind and Spirit of Tradition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author James L. Williams, is a compelling discussion that challenges readers to reflect on their current practices and the implications of modern affronts to God’s plan.