J. Mark McDonald’s Newly Released “Hidden Ways: The Year of Veras Book 2” is an Exciting Continuation of a Vividly Imagined Fantasy Tale
“Hidden Ways: The Year of Veras Book 2,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Mark McDonald, is a dynamic tale of intrigue and survival, with supernatural forces affecting the future of the Androvian continent.
Albany, GA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hidden Ways: The Year of Veras Book 2” is an epic fantasy filled with war, international conspiracy, and relatable characters struggling for survival. Hidden Ways is the creation of published author, J. Mark McDonald, a husband of thirty-four years, a father of four, and a grandfather of three. He had a long aerospace business career with large corporations before becoming the CEO of an aircraft manufacturer. McDonald crafted the series over the past seven years and is releasing each book, within relatively short intervals, to readers everywhere.
McDonald shares, “Captured after his mentor’s death, Jon Crawford must escape a ruthless war to fulfill his promise to return two powerful relics, all while being hunted by the infamous Aridane Knights.
“Darcy Fletcher searches for someone in power to hear her chilling testimony of international conspiracy, not realizing the continent’s most notorious assassin has been contracted to kill her.
“Sar Celio Berganza, a classically trained arcanist, discovers a miraculously preserved document claimed as prophecy by a mysterious cult outlawed by his own organization, the Theocon.
“As Captain of the Tomanian Royal Guard, Genaro De LaVena must contend with spies, assassins, monsters, and legends in the making, all while hiding secrets that could jeopardize more than just his career.
“Duke Elinar Fairchild, richest man in the world, plots the return of an empire while questioning his own decision to ally with forces he cannot control.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Mark McDonald’s new book continues to draw from the realm of classic fantasy and his strong beliefs to provide a thoroughly developed world with complex characters. For more information about the series, the author, the artwork, and related forums, visit theyearofveras.com.
Consumers can purchase “Hidden Ways: The Year of Veras Book 2” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Year of Veras” series, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
