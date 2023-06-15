K. Torde Torvike’s Newly Released “Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm” is a Thoughtful Four-Part Study of Psalm 23

“Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm,” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Torde Torvike, is an engaging study of a beloved Psalm that provides readers with a fresh perspective on an often discussed portion of scripture.