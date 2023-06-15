K. Torde Torvike’s Newly Released “Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm” is a Thoughtful Four-Part Study of Psalm 23
“Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm,” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. Torde Torvike, is an engaging study of a beloved Psalm that provides readers with a fresh perspective on an often discussed portion of scripture.
Frisco, TX, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm”: a helpful resource for students of the bible seeking a deeper understanding of the twenty-third Psalm. “Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm” is the creation of published author K. Torde Torvike, the founder of the Kwasi Torvike Evangelistic Association (KTEA), a nonprofit corporation registered in the State of Texas, with a focus on strengthening the church through intentional evangelism and discipleship. Kwasi is a graduate of the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, and the Dallas Theological Seminary, Dallas, Texas. Brother Torvike is the husband of Enyonam, and the couple currently serves as missionaries in Ghana with their two girls and two boys.
Torvike shares, “Straw for Stray Sheep is a refreshing study of arguably the most beloved passage of Scripture in Christendom—the twenty-third Psalm, which the author calls the People’s Psalm. In an era when relevance and significance are the buzz words of a global culture, the book highlights the story of a former shepherd who finds much contentment in his new status as a sheep of another Shepherd. The Shepherd whose care he willingly endears himself is none other than the Lord God Almighty.
“In professing his Shepherd’s love and care for him, the new sheep apparently ignores the existence of other sheep belonging to his new Owner. So he comes across as the only sheep in the Master’s sheepfold. This is David’s fascinating posture in Psalm 23 that Straw for Stray Sheep uncovers and defends by urging the public to accept the lone-sheep motif as the truth of God’s relationship with each of His children.
“The work concedes the mind-boggling concept of one sitting comfortably to partake of a meal in the presence of one’s enemies. But it quickly points out the unlimited power of God in protecting, providing for, and preserving everyone who trusts Him by faith for His name’s sake.
“In a nonthreatening language and step-by-step approach, Straw for Stray Sheep presents its author’s take on the twenty-third Psalm in four parts. The reflection section at the end of each chapter helps and challenges the reader to look deeper into the text and make an honest assessment of his or her walk with Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. Torde Torvike’s new book features illustrations crafted by Ed Koehler.
Consumers can purchase “Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Straw For Stray Sheep: A Preacher’s Perspective Of The People’s Psalm,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
