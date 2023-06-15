Alia Freeman’s Newly Released "Running Into Whole" is an Encouraging Discussion of Faith for Young Adults
“Running Into Whole,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alia Freeman, is a heartfelt message of hope for upcoming generations that tackles the realities of the highs and lows of forming a strong connection with Christ.
Savannah, GA, June 15, 2023
Freeman shares, “Are you running fast through life? Have you been avoiding people, situations, or circumstances that require you to be patient or communicate hard things? We all reach this point of life at times, but it’s a choice whether to deal with it or to run from it.
“This book is filled with poems, prayers, and short stories of daily life challenges and obstacles that can help you develop a relationship with Christ, gain a deeper understanding of him, or become more intimate with Christ. We have a choice between dealing with the weight of the world on our own or doing it like Christ does.
“Running into Whole will help you become whole while growing through the hardships.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alia Freeman’s new book will challenge and uplift readers as they reflect on the author’s personal message of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Running Into Whole” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Running Into Whole,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
