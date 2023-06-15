Andrew McKinney’s Newly Released “Cultural Christianity: The Disaster of Abandoning the Gospel” is a Dynamic Call for a Return to Biblical Teachings
“Cultural Christianity: The Disaster of Abandoning the Gospel,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrew McKinney, shares a heartfelt clarion call for congregations to evaluate and adjust their teachings to find foundation within God’s Word.
Bakersville, NC, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Cultural Christianity: The Disaster of Abandoning the Gospel”: a compelling message of the dangers of cultural permissiveness. “Cultural Christianity: The Disaster of Abandoning the Gospel” is the creation of published author Andrew McKinney, a dedicated husband, father of two, and full-time pastor who earned his associate degree in Christian ministries from Fruitland Baptist Bible College. He then went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in Christian ministries from Carolina University, where he graduated magna cum laude.
McKinney shares, “There is a messy secret within the Western evangelical church, and it is starting to get out. We’re not who we think we are, and it is becoming painfully obvious to the rest of the world around us. The secret? We have abandoned the preaching of the true gospel and, as a result, admitted thousands of people into our local assemblies who are lost and dead in their sin. This has landed the evangelical church in utter ruin and devastation. Rather than hearing the cross and the gospel of Christ proclaimed in our churches, we now hear the relative gospel, a gospel of ceremonial works that cannot save anyone. And we are facing judgment because of this. Scandals wreck whole denominations. Sin plagues our congregations and pulpits. People remain dead in their sin, and the testimony of Christ suffers shame. The church is now almost indistinguishable from the secular culture that we are called to reach. We have wholly embraced cultural Christianity.
“It is time to face the ugly truth in the mirror and return to the preaching of the true biblical gospel as revealed in Holy Scripture. We must return to preaching the fundamental truths of God’s Word. God is holy in His righteousness. Man is dead in his sin and incapable of saving himself. Hell awaits any who would dare to trust in anything other than Christ to save them, for He alone is our atonement and propitiation. Trusting in His death and resurrection is the only means of salvation from sin and hell. We must call people to repent of their sin, submit to Jesus as Lord, trust in Him alone, and follow Him.
“It is time to condemn the relative gospel in all of its forms for what it is—a false gospel. Salvation is not found in a ceremonial ritual, politician, political party, or ideology. It is found in Christ alone. We must repent, turn back to the Bible, preach it unashamedly, and trust God alone to save. It is time to condemn cultural Christianity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew McKinney’s new book will challenge spiritual leaders to consider whether they are truly teaching God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “Cultural Christianity: The Disaster of Abandoning the Gospel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Cultural Christianity: The Disaster of Abandoning the Gospel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
