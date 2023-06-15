Author Minuette Marblé’s New Book, “The Worth of a Soul: Where Did I Come From and How Did I Get Here...” Tells of the Divine Love and Value Each Soul Carries
Recent release “The Worth of a Soul: Where Did I Come From and How Did I Get Here...” from Covenant Books author Minuette Marblé, is a stirring and faith-based read that follows how a soul comes into being, first as intelligences, then spiritual beings, and finally human. Throughout her tale, Marblé emphasizes the eternal value of each soul, and the love God provides to each and every one of them.
New York, NY, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Minuette Marblé, devout believer in the Heavenly Father, has completed her new book, “The Worth of a Soul: Where Did I Come From and How Did I Get Here...”: a riveting story that reveals how loved by Heaven and the Lord all of his children are, and how they come into creation.
An American citizen born abroad, author Minuette Marblé was born in 1953 in South America. She graduated high school and four-year seminary, finishing school, retail technical school, and studied in landmark forums. Minuette enjoys sewing and design and achieved a patent on an invention of hers. An accomplished volleyball player and coach, Minuette is also a mother of several children. She is a creative, comforting soul and loves the Lord, who returns that love back to her tenfold.
“I share with you that your value came from eternity and goes on to eternity,” writes Marblé. “So when you know how loved you are, clear down in the depth of your soul, mind, and heart, then this gives you great strength and foundation. So whatever you do in life, you will do well, choose well, and love well!
“In the beginning, before we were born in human form, we were spirit beings, and before we were spirit beings, we were intelligences. So I wanted to share who you are with you. So in fiction form and with much anticipation, I bring you up to heaven to the Heavenly Father and Heavenly Mother as they begin their journey to find you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Minuette Marblé’s new book was originally written for the author’s daughter Cantrice, who was seeking answers to questions that required a spiritual answer. Through her story, Marblé explores how humans come into being, and how much every reader is loved by the Lord and his Heavenly Kingdom.
Readers can purchase “The Worth of a Soul: Where Did I Come From and How Did I Get Here...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
