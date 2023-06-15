Author Minuette Marblé’s New Book, “The Worth of a Soul: Where Did I Come From and How Did I Get Here...” Tells of the Divine Love and Value Each Soul Carries

Recent release “The Worth of a Soul: Where Did I Come From and How Did I Get Here...” from Covenant Books author Minuette Marblé, is a stirring and faith-based read that follows how a soul comes into being, first as intelligences, then spiritual beings, and finally human. Throughout her tale, Marblé emphasizes the eternal value of each soul, and the love God provides to each and every one of them.