Author Margaret McCarthy’s New Book, “Tree Frogs, Unicorns, and Other Creatures,” is a Charming Collection of Children’s Short Stories for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Tree Frogs, Unicorns, and Other Creatures,” from Page Publishing author Margaret McCarthy, is a delightful anthology of imaginative and engaging children’s short stories about a variety of animals and other creatures.
Whittier, CA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Margaret McCarthy has completed her new book, “Tree Frogs, Unicorns, and Other Creatures”: a creative compilation of engaging short stories for young readers and listeners.
McCarthy writes, “The witch had cast her spell on these individuals after the group of explorers discovered her cave. She befriended each one, putting spells on them, making them slaves that she worked into complete exhaustion! When they were unable to serve her, she changed them into bubbles. They would be gone without a trace, not telling anyone about her or her cave.”
She continues, “As Marigold watched, the witch waved her staff over her captors, who were instantly changed into large shiny bubbles drifting toward the brook. Smiling like the others she had seen, they thought they were free. Although as each one floated away, it popped into nothingness, vanishing into thin air!”
Published by Page Publishing, Margaret McCarthy’s fascinating work contains stories including “Obi and the King,” “A Unicorn’s Quest,” “Small Worlds: A Day with the Animals,” “Fur and Feathers,” “Oops!,” “Marigold,” and “Fly Witness.”
Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase “Tree Frogs, Unicorns, and Other Creatures” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
