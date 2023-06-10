Riveredge Nature Center Holds 31st and Final Bike Ride Through the Kettle Moraine Area
Newburg, WI, June 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday, June 25, 2023, Riveredge Nature Center will host its 31st and final Riveredge Bike Ride. Riders are able to choose their preferred route out of five options, ranging from 8 miles to 56 miles throughout the beautiful Kettle Moraine. The ride is family-friendly, with a flexible start time from 7:30 am to 9:00 am. Rest stops are provided with fun attractions, water, and snacks. Rider support and bike repair stations will also be available. A commemorative t-shirt is included in registration. The ride ends in a picnic celebration with live music and educational activities at Riveredge for all riders.
Riveredge’s Executive Director John Rakowski mentions connection as a defining factor of the event, saying, “This is a great opportunity for our community to come together and enjoy the outdoors. Some of these riders have been a part of Riveredge for years and years, others are new to us, and it’s great to see everyone gather together on the same day.”
Many bikers who have taken part in the ride across multiple decades will be in attendance, sharing memories and celebrating the history of the event. Riveredge has selected the theme “Pedal and Party” to reflect the celebratory spirit of their final bike ride event.
All routes are priced at $50.00 for adult riders and $15.00 for children 12 and under. Any child in tow attached to an adult’s bike will ride free of charge.
The Riveredge Bike Ride is sponsored by West Bend Mutual Insurance, Jansen Builders, 5 Corners Storage, and Serigraph. All proceeds from the event benefit Riveredge Nature Center.
Tickets are sold at www.riveredgenaturecenter.org/events
About Riveredge Nature Center:
Established in 1968, Riveredge Nature Center is proud to be one of Wisconsin’s oldest independent nature centers. Riveredge annually engages 40,000+ people on over 485 acres of natural sanctuary in Ozaukee County and throughout the Greater Milwaukee Area in education, conservation, recreation, wellness, and community building programs. Riveredge uses the powerful combination of nature and relationships to help individuals better connect with the natural world, each other, and the greater community. Key programs and initiatives include outdoor adventure programs, environmental education, summer camps, sturgeon rehabilitation, and bird banding and monitoring.
Amy Casey
262-375-2715
https://www.riveredgenaturecenter.org
