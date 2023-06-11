Future Electronics Celebrates Summer 2023 with Company Barbeque
Future Electronics is celebrating the arrival of Summer 2023 with a delicious company barbeque at their Montreal headquarters.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, June 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is celebrating the arrival of summer with a barbeque for all corporate employees. This annual tradition is a fun way for colleagues to connect while enjoying the sunshine, delicious food, and live music.
The barbeque is set for June 14, 2023 and will take place in the greenspace outside the Future Electronics Montreal headquarters. The menu is filled with gourmet options such as chipotle fish tacos with peach salsa, pulled barbeque chicken sliders, mixed greens and strawberry salad, and grilled pineapple. There will also be classic barbeque favourites such as Angus burgers, beef hotdogs, pasta salad, potato salad, chips, and coleslaw. Lastly, gelato will be served for dessert. Vegan and gluten-free options will be available on request.
Future Electronics is delighted to be able to show their appreciation to their Montreal employees with this festive event and looks forward to ringing in the summertime season.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer ®. For more information, visit: https://www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
