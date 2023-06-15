Shadahyah Elizabeth’s New Book, "My Family's Secret," Follows a Young Girl as She Encounters a Troubled Young Man Who Shares the Same Abilities She and Her Sister Have
New York, NY, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shadahyah Elizabeth has completed her most recent book, “My Family's Secret”: a gripping and stirring tale centered around a young girl who shares telepathic powers with her sister, and whose life becomes even more complicated soon after she discovers someone else who holds the same abilities.
Born and raised in St. Louis, author Shadahyah Elizabeth first began writing when she was twelve years old with her sisters. Those stories were only for their amusement, but as they continued to write, she found herself drawn to the art of storytelling. Her love of writing only continued to grow as she got older, where at times she would find herself writing down stories or story ideas while in class, both out of fear of forgetting it and the pull to put pen to paper. After graduating from Saint Louis University with a communications degree, she realized that writing was her true passion, and after taking a year off, she went back to school and got her MA in creative writing from Southern New Hampshire University, then her MFA in creative writing from Lindenwood University. She is determined to learn all she can about the craft she has fallen in love with.
“Telepathy is an ability Arianna Miller has had her entire life,” writes Shadahyah. “It is a gift that she and her sister have inherited from their mother but have been told to keep a secret from everyone, including Arianna’s stepfather, Marshal. The only person outside her family that knows about the secret is her best friend, Rosy Mendez, who has kept the secret for years. Then on the first day of her senior year of high school, Arianna meets the town’s miscreant, Evan Jackson, the son of the governor and high school principal, who she soon discovers shares the same unique ability as her.
“Evan has spent the majority of his life with his aunt and uncle, only coming home in the summertime, until an incident that happened when he was twelve caused his parents to keep him from returning. The last place he wanted to be was Harrison, Arizona, but after getting kicked out of his last boarding school, he was forced to return and confront his past. When their paths cross, the two suddenly feel an intense pull toward each other but are warned to stay away from each other due to a secret Arianna’s ‘on again, off again’ boyfriend, Jason Richardson, and Evan share. But how do you stay away from someone that has the same ability as you and your heart feels drawn to?
“Suddenly, the two find themselves entangled in a web of secrets and lies with their parents, with the new science teacher being at the center of it. A secret so big it will change Arianna’s and Evan’s lives forever.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shadahyah Elizabeth’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Arianna and Evan’s tale slowly unfolds, and the mysteries surrounding their powers unravel. Full of shocking twists around every corner, “My Family’s Secret” will leave readers spellbound in this thrilling page-turner that is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Family's Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
