Shawn Wells’s New Book, "The Betrayal Between Two Birds," Follows a Young Teen Who Seeks Revenge on the One Who Ruined His Life & Framed Him for a Crime He Didn't Commit
Columbus, GA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Shawn Wells has completed his most recent book, “The Betrayal Between Two Birds”: a gripping story of a young teen named Christopher Stephens, who is sued by his high school for holding illicit drugs in his locker, but believes he is not guilty of the crime despite lacking any evidence to prove his innocence.
Wells writes, “Chris in the story believes that he is being framed for this incident because he has no memory of doing this heinous act, but he has no evidence to prove it wasn’t him. Though the attorney who is representing Malcolm X High School has evidence to prove this, in this case, the judge and jury found Chris Stephens guilty.
“The punishment that Chris would have to endure is ten years of juvenile detention. Throughout the story, he goes through life feeling like a criminal stuck in a hellhole, including being bullied by some delinquent kids and turning insane in the process. Chris gets introduced to a gang that breaks him out of a padded room. The gang consists of five boys. Their names are James, Sam, Cody, Marcus, and Doug. They all came up with a plan to break out of the detention center, and they are hoping that they can get Chris’s help.
“They are able to break him out of the padded room and get him to help, especially since they leaked information on who put him in this detention center in the first place. Chris realizes that he was framed by his closest friend, Greg. That makes Chris angry, to the point that he wants to exact revenge against Greg.”
Published by Fulton Books, Shawn Wells’s book is a poignant and thought-provoking look at the effect incarceration can have on even the most innocent minds and follows Chris as he spirals downward on the road to revenge. As his plan to get back at Greg comes to fruition, will Chris be willing to risk everything, including his own life, to follow through? Expertly paced and heartfelt, “The Betrayal Between Two Birds” is a spellbinding journey that is sure to remain with readers long after its thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Betrayal Between Two Birds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
