Anna Pendergrass’s Newly Released "The Long-Nosed Rooter" is a Unique and Enjoyable Story That Showcases the Need to Trust in God
“The Long-Nosed Rooter,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Pendergrass, is an entertaining opportunity to help young readers begin to learn about the importance of keeping the faith during times of uncertainty and struggle.
New York, NY, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Long-Nosed Rooter”: a delightful lesson on God’s presence within our lives. “The Long-Nosed Rooter” is the creation of published author Anna Pendergrass, a retired teacher, having worked with grades K–12. She has been a Sunday school teacher for over forty years, working with youth from their toddler ages through high school ages. She has taught in public schools and in correctional settings. Anna has earned degrees in education and in special education from Tennessee Tech University.
Pendergrass shares, “We have heard it said, 'The Lord works in mysterious ways.' Although worded differently, Romans 11:33–36 illustrates that concept: 'Who has known the mind of the Lord?' The passages speak about the richness of how God works.
“Through realism as well as illusionary moments, God is working through people in dreams, and at times, through Mr. Samuels’s fear and confusion.
“In The Long-Nosed Rooter, the Samuels family sees some of the mysterious works of the Lord in the way he answered their prayers.
“Mr. Samuels goes from uncertainty to understanding that something just wasn’t right. From fear to determination. From homelessness, hopelessness, and unemployment to having a job and a place of his own to share with his family. The story illustrates the scriptures of 'seeking God first, and the rest will be added unto you' (Matthew 6:33).
“The story all takes place in an entertaining manner. The Long-Nosed Rooter is suspenseful at times, funny at times, and mysterious. I am sure it is a story the young and young at heart will want to read and tell over and over at family gatherings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anna Pendergrass’s new book shares an important lesson of faith in a fun and engaging way that will encourage young readers in their spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Long-Nosed Rooter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Long-Nosed Rooter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
