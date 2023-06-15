Cade Hawks’s Newly Released "The Restored Name Of Jesus Christ" is a Compelling Theological Discussion Meant to Rejuvenate One’s Sense of Faith
“The Restored Name Of Jesus Christ,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cade Hawks, is an articulate study of key challenges to the well-being of the church and Christianity in general as the author expounds upon challenges and solutions to raising the name of Christ back to where it belongs.
Syracuse, UT, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Restored Name Of Jesus Christ”: a potent and heartfelt call to spiritual arms. “The Restored Name Of Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author Cade Hawks, who graduated in the spring of 2022 with a bachelor’s in business administration. In 2017, he was privileged to serve a full-time mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has been privileged to serve amongst various councils within the church and serves within the office of elder.
Hawks shares, “The Restored Name of Jesus Christ pivots on the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ and His holy name. Have you ever wondered why there are so many gods throughout spiritual and religious people among the world? Are each of them gods of power, rank, and authority? If not which god or gods are deserving of religious worship? This book begins with the confusing world with which we are surrounded to the many gods found in the world and even within Christianity. It continues to present the significance and authority found in the name of Jesus Christ. It manifests powerful life-changing doctrines uttered by the mouth of Jehovah Himself. He who reveals Himself in a variety of ways. He who is and was and forever shall be did not seal his mouth with a finality of biblical texts. Great truths are unraveled and mysteries explored beginning with the glorious first vision revealed to a boy prophet Joseph Smith as a beginning to the restoration of the saving grace that comes through the name of Christ. Additional witnesses to Him and His name are introduced powerfully declaring Him as God. After which the importance of restored authority, temple ordinances, exaltation, grace, spiritual gifts, and ultimately, the magnificent witnesses of Christ that have been had in our day are delved upon with spiritual prowess and sacred reverence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cade Hawks’s new book will challenge and uplift readers in their pursuit of true connection with Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Restored Name Of Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Restored Name Of Jesus Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
