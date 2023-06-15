Kristie French’s Newly Released “Daughters: And Their Relationship with an Earthly Father and the Heavenly Father” is an Impactful Message for Women of All Ages
“Daughters: And Their Relationship with an Earthly Father and the Heavenly Father,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kristie French, is an encouraging message of unconditional love and support that can only be found through connection with God.
Beaverton, OR, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Daughters: And Their Relationship with an Earthly Father and the Heavenly Father”: an uplifting message of comfort for anyone who has felt the absence of an earthly father. “Daughters: And Their Relationship with an Earthly Father and the Heavenly Father” is the creation of published author Kristie French, who resides in Hillsboro, Oregon. She has one daughter and three grandsons. She is a graduate of Multnomah University located in Portland, Oregon
French shares, “Not all daughters are their daddy’s little girl. Too many times, their fathers are absent from their lives or nonexistent. Some may have been abusive. The book is about how much the Heavenly Father loves them. Earthly fathers may not be able to love their daughters in the way they need.
“Through scriptures, the author goes into detail on how much the Father loves his children. He can bring peace and comfort and an incredible love that can’t be matched to any other love. We are all imperfect daughters with imperfect earthly fathers. Forgiveness is hard to give when a father has broken his daughter’s heart or when he has caused physical and mental pain.
“Father sent his Son, Jesus, to die for the world’s sins and mistakes. When a person asks for forgiveness, he will give strength. This strength will lead a brokenhearted daughter to forgive. By forgiving, peace and joy will fill her body, soul, and mind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kristie French’s new book will encourage reflection and healing as readers consider the vital advice found within.
Consumers can purchase “Daughters: And Their Relationship with an Earthly Father and the Heavenly Father” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Daughters: And Their Relationship with an Earthly Father and the Heavenly Father,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
