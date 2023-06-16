Dr. Jeannette F. Jordan, D.TH’s Newly Released “Relentless Trust” is an Encouraging Devotional That Motivates Readers to Always Turn to God

“Relentless Trust: Trust God FOR Everything, Trust God IN Everything, and Trust God THROUGH Everything,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jeannette F. Jordan, D.TH, is a helpful resource that explores the more challenging side of faith and trusting in God.