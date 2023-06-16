Dr. Jeannette F. Jordan, D.TH’s Newly Released “Relentless Trust” is an Encouraging Devotional That Motivates Readers to Always Turn to God
“Relentless Trust: Trust God FOR Everything, Trust God IN Everything, and Trust God THROUGH Everything,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Jeannette F. Jordan, D.TH, is a helpful resource that explores the more challenging side of faith and trusting in God.
Goose Creek, SC, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Relentless Trust: Trust God FOR Everything, Trust God IN Everything, and Trust God THROUGH Everything”: a heartfelt message of encouragement and compassion. “Relentless Trust: Trust God FOR Everything, Trust God IN Everything, and Trust God THROUGH Everything” is the creation of published author Dr. Jeannette F. Jordan, D.TH, an ordained minister and the lead pastor of The Church House of Ministries World Wide in Ladson, South Carolina, and the Executive Pastor of the Church House of Ministries World Wide Inc., where she faithfully serves God and his people.
Dr. Jordan shares, “Jeannette’s heartfelt passion is to educate the public about the unconditional love of Jesus Christ for each of us. She wants everyone to know that God is always here for us. This book, Relentless Trust, encourages readers to hold on to God’s unchanging hand regardless of life challenges. Giving up on God and the church should not be an option. Readers are encouraged to trust God in everything, trust God for everything, and trust God through everything.
“Sometimes the unexpected happens in our lives, and we don’t understand what to do. I say just hold on and hang in there with God. God is faithful, and he is a promise keeper.
“Trust in God with all your heart. Allow him to lead and guide you, and he will not let you fall!
“You can depend on God. Trust him relentlessly, and never ever give up!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Jeannette F. Jordan, D.TH’s new book encourages readers to seek God during times of struggle.
Consumers can purchase “Relentless Trust: Trust God FOR Everything, Trust God IN Everything, and Trust God THROUGH Everything” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Relentless Trust: Trust God FOR Everything, Trust God IN Everything, and Trust God THROUGH Everything,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories