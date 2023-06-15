Author Dixie Marlene Williams’s New Book, "God's Itinerary," is a Thrilling Collection of Journal Entries That Document the Author's Incredible Journeys Around the World

Recent release “God's Itinerary,” from Page Publishing author Dixie Marlene Williams, is a profound, true story that recounts the author's solo travels and the ways in which they have forever shaped her life. From her journeys around America and to India and South Africa, Dixie reveals how each destination brought her new friends and memories that will last with her forever.