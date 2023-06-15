Author Dixie Marlene Williams’s New Book, "God's Itinerary," is a Thrilling Collection of Journal Entries That Document the Author's Incredible Journeys Around the World
Recent release “God's Itinerary,” from Page Publishing author Dixie Marlene Williams, is a profound, true story that recounts the author's solo travels and the ways in which they have forever shaped her life. From her journeys around America and to India and South Africa, Dixie reveals how each destination brought her new friends and memories that will last with her forever.
South Lake Tahoe, CA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dixie Marlene Williams, who has been traveling since the age of five, has completed her new book, “God's Itinerary”: a beautiful and compelling memoir documenting the author’s international travels and the incredible experiences she made along that way.
Author Dixie Marlene Williams is a hypnotherapist, CDA, CMA, international tour guide, and possesses an associate degree in early childhood education. She was a liberal studies major at SDSU and has previously been employed as a blackjack dealer, a limousine driver, and has attempted to exercise racehorses.
“‘God’s Itinerary’ is a hysterically funny truth based on faith and mindful travel through USA, India, and Egypt,” writes Dixie. “Transformative, inspiring, and uplifting, inspired by dream vision and deep desire to experience truth. A solo journey of the soul.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dixie Marlene Williams’s enthralling tale reveals the incredible gift that traveling can be, and the wonderful healing and growth it presents. Thought-provoking and profound, Dixie weaves a deeply personal tale that is sure to resonate with readers and stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “God's Itinerary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
