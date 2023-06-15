Author Paul J. Gibbs’s New Book, "Where's Holly and Ella?" is a Profound Story of What a Dog Experiences When One of Their Dog Companions Passes on to a Better Place
Recent release “Where's Holly and Ella?” from Covenant Books author Paul J. Gibbs, is a poignant tale that centers around Chanel, a young shih tzu dog whose friends Holly and Ella leave her one day after growing sick. Despite not being sure of where they've gone, Chanel misses them and holds on to the warm memories they created together while playing.
Oregon, OH, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul J. Gibbs, a retired millwright and loving husband and father who currently resides in Oregon, Ohio, has completed his new book, “Where's Holly and Ella?”: heartfelt tale of a young dog who has two companions who grow sick and leave her, causing her to wonder where they have gone.
Gibbs writes, “‘Where’s Holly and Ella?’ is about a seven-year-old shih tzu dog named Chanel and her friends that have passed away and her memories of them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Paul J. Gibbs’s new book is a stirring tale that is sure to touch the hearts and minds of readers of all ages as they follow along on Chanel’s adventures with her friends and the memories they create together. With colorful artwork to help illustrate Paul’s story, “Where’s Holly and Ella?” is the perfect tale for parents and guardians alike to connect with young readers and help discuss the loss of a friend or loved one.
Readers can purchase “Where's Holly and Ella?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
