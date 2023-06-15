Author Paul J. Gibbs’s New Book, "Where's Holly and Ella?" is a Profound Story of What a Dog Experiences When One of Their Dog Companions Passes on to a Better Place

Recent release “Where's Holly and Ella?” from Covenant Books author Paul J. Gibbs, is a poignant tale that centers around Chanel, a young shih tzu dog whose friends Holly and Ella leave her one day after growing sick. Despite not being sure of where they've gone, Chanel misses them and holds on to the warm memories they created together while playing.