Author Allen Nauss’s New Book, “Your Spiritual Brain: Owner’s Manual for Living a Christ-like Life,” Guides Readers Seeking to Reach Their Full Potential
Recent release “Your Spiritual Brain: Owner’s Manual for Living a Christ-like Life,” from Covenant Books author Allen Nauss, offers a unique and revealing explanation of the role of God’s Spirit in the neurological functioning of the brain of a Christian.
Orange, CA, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Allen Nauss, an ordained minister with an MDiv degree from Concordia Seminary, an MEd in educational psychology from the University of Oregon, and a Ph.D. in guidance and counseling from the University of Missouri has completed his new book, “Your Spiritual Brain: Owner’s Manual for Living a Christ-like Life”: an insightful work based on recent brain research findings and pertinent passages from the Bible.
In addition to pastoral experience, author Allen Nauss has held teaching and administrative positions at Concordia Theological Seminary, Concordia University Irvine, and St. Paul’s College and High School. He has published more than thirty articles on ministerial education, personality, and effectiveness in research journals, together with two books and three articles on the implications of brain research on theology and ministry.
Nauss writes, “This book is about your brain, especially its spiritual side. If you are a Christian and accept Jesus as God’s Son and your Savior and if you believe that the Bible is God’s Word meant for you, you have an exceptionally good head start on understanding and using your spiritual brain.”
He continues, “However, even if you do not believe that Jesus is God but still believe in a divine power, you may still gain worthwhile information. You may be moved by the account in chapter 5 of the neuroscientific research with Buddhists and Pentecostal tongue speakers. Christians will be especially motivated by the deep reliance throughout this book upon God’s Word and the impetus to recognize God’s power to change their life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Allen Nauss’s new book shares how the Christian’s spiritual brain proves to be a formidable asset in one’s everyday life. The work offers distinct practical help in dealing with challenges in four areas of human relationship—living with God, living with oneself, living with other individuals, and living with groups in the church and community.
Readers can purchase “Your Spiritual Brain: Owner’s Manual for Living a Christ-like Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
